Premier League Table: Results, Updated Standings from Sunday's Week 2 Matches

Manchester City continued their rapid start to the new Premier League season by hammering Huddersfield Town 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The champions made it two wins from two with a goal rush that included a hat-trick from Sergio Aguero, which enough to put them top on goal difference.

Later, title rivals Manchester United lost 3-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion. It means the Red Devils are already off the pace at the foot of the top 10.

The day also saw Watford win for the second week running after the Hornets scored an impressive 3-1 victory away to Burnley.

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 2, +7, 6

2. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

3. Watford: 2, +4, 6

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

5. Bournemouth: 2, +3, 6

6. Everton: 2, +1, 4

7. Liverpool: 1, +4, 3

8. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3

9. Leicester City: 2, +1, 3

10. Manchester United: 2, 0, 3

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 2, -1, 3

12. Newcastle United: 2, -1, 1

13. Southampton: 2, -1, 1

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, -2, 0

15. Burnley: 2, -2, 1

16. Cardiff City: 2, -2, 1

17. Arsenal: 2, -3, 0

18. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

19. West Ham United: 2, -5, 0

20. Huddersfield Town: 2, -8, 0

Full standings available, per the division's official website.

City took the Terriers apart with trademark quick passing, incisive movement and efficiency in front of goal. Aguero got the scoring started on 25 minutes, before strike partner Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 six minutes later.

The Citizens were three up 10 minutes before the break when Aguero added his second. Jon Stankovic gave Huddersfield false hope two minutes before the half ended, but City's pattern of dominance resumed three minutes after the break when David Silva found the net.

Aguero wrapped up his hat-trick 15 minutes from time to join a select group of Premier League strikers past and present:

A Terence Kongolo own goal completed Huddersfield's misery and capped a scintillating display from the champions, who remain the team to beat even at this stage of the campaign.

United are one of the teams expected to keep pace with City, a perception Brighton put to the test by roaring into a 2-0 lead. Glenn Murray netted after a smart finish, before Shane Duffy swept in on the turn amid a scramble in the box.

Romelu Lukaku got one back for the visitors, but Brighton's two-goal lead was resorted when Pascal Gross scored from the penalty spot.

United don't concede three goals often, and ESPN FC's Rob Dawson felt avoidable mistakes were behind their sudden frailty:

The Reds tried to rally, but a stoppage-time penalty from Paul Pogba wasn't enough to bring them all the way back.

While City's fast start is hardly a surprise, Watford taking six points from six will have shocked a few. However, the Hornets more than merited winning at Turf Moor for the way they used pace and power to demolish the Clarets' usually sturdy back four.

Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes got on the scoresheet to bring up a rare achievement for the club:

Burnley were briefly on level terms after James Tarkowski scored in the sixth minute, but the Clarets generally lacked any impetus in forward areas.

City are already setting a pace their nearest rivals, like United, may struggle to match. It means another lopsided title race seems likely.