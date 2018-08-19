EPL Table: 2018 Week 2 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City's Premier League title defence continued unabated on Sunday, with the champions hammering Huddersfield Town 6-1 thanks in large part to a Sergio Aguero hat-trick.

The Argentinian ace was in lethal form at the Etihad Stadium and scored three times alongside strikes from Gabriel Jesus and a masterful David Silva and a Terence Kongolo own goal. Jon Gorenc Stankovic netted his first goal for the Terriers to make it 3-1, but the floodgates had already opened.

Burnley made a disastrous start to their home league campaign, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Turf Moor, where Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes were on target for the Hornets.

Javi Gracia's men sit level on points with leaders City after two matches, but the Citizens' goal difference is at least three better than any other team in the division after their thumping of Huddersfield.

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday as they look to also make it two wins from two this season.

Sunday's Week 2 Results

Burnley 1-3 Watford

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Updated Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 6, +7

2. Chelsea: 6, +4

3. Watford: 6, +4

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 6, +3

5. Bournemouth: 6, +3

6. Everton: 4, +1

7. Liverpool: 3, +4

8. Crystal Palace: 3, +2

9. Leicester City: 3, +1

10. Manchester United: 3, +1

11. Southampton: 1, -1

12. Newcastle United: 1, -1

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1, -2

14. Burnley: 1, -2

15. Cardiff City: 1, -2

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 0, -2

17. Arsenal: 0, -3

18. Fulham: 0, -4

19. West Ham United: 0, -5

20. Huddersfield Town: 0, -8

Visit the Premier League website to see the standings in full.

Recap

Pep Guardiola's squad followed up a comfortable 2-0 win over Arsenal in their opener by showing some flair in an Aguero-inspired throttling of Huddersfield.

Terriers goalkeeper Ben Hamer was off his line as Aguero chipped in for his first. Benjamin Mendy then had a vital hand in delivering balls from the left for his star striker's second and third goals, improving his record as one of the Premier League's all-time great finishers, per OptaJoe:

Jesus drove a shot home from the edge of the box for City's second, while Silva sizzled in a long-range free-kick of the highest order to restore a three-goal cushion soon after the restart after Stankovic poked in to make it 3-1 just before half-time.

Substitute Leroy Sane forced Kongolo into an unavoidable own goal in the 84th minute, with the hosts recording an astounding total of 32 shots on goal, per WhoScored.com. Writer Daniel Storey highlighted the vicious streak City are already flaunting once again:

Watford weren't as dominant in their beating of Burnley, who conceded three goals at Turf Moor for the first time since facing Tottenham Hotspur at the back end of 2017.

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski headed in to level the scores after six minutes following Gray's breakthrough, which was an achievement in itself for the visitors, per Sky Sports Statto:

But the Hornets found their attacking groove and scored twice early in the second half to triumph 3-1, with Deeney and Hughes, a midfield asset with increasing value to Gracia, getting on the scoresheet.

Journalist and Watford fan Sam Street joked that the elation at Vicarage Road could be temporary, however, after Everton came calling for their former manager Marco Silva last season:

For now, the Hornets sit level with the Premier League's big guns early in the campaign.