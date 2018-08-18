Dez Bryant Reportedly Not on Browns' 'Front Burner' After Josh Gordon's Return

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly not prioritizing a deal with free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, "Bryant is no longer on the front burner" with Josh Gordon set to return to the Browns.

"The three-time Pro Bowler will remain on the Browns' radar, but they're not expected to sign him anytime soon," Kay Cabot added.

Bryant visited the Browns earlier this week, but he left Friday without striking an agreement.

It has been widely reported the three-time Pro Bowler, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in April, is seeking a one-year prove-it deal that would allow him to hit the open market in 2019.

On Saturday, Gordon announced he will return to the Browns after sitting out the first few weeks of training camp to address personal issues:

Gordon sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons following repeated violations of the NFL's policy regarding substances of abuse.

"First off, we are pleased for Josh," general manager John Dorsey said in a statement, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "His overall health and well-being is what is most important. We commend Josh for his hard work, commitment and focus on becoming the best version of himself. We are glad Josh has reached a point where he can return to our organization, be in our building and be around his teammates."