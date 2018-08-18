Western and Southern Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Advances, Petra Kvitova Upset

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2018 Western and Southern Open, one of the final tuneups before the U.S. Open begins Aug. 27, will end this weekend.

Saturday marks the final four on the men's and women's brackets. The men's semifinals are stacked with talent, as Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Novak Djokovic and David Goffin look to keep their championship hopes alive.

The women's semifinals feature No. 1 seed Simona Halep, who's looking to keep her momentum going after winning the Rogers Cup last week.

Here's how the action from the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, played out:

Men's Results

No. 10 Novak Djokovic def. No. 7 Marin Cilic: 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 2 Roger Federer vs. No. 11 David Goffin (Approx. 7 p.m. ET)

Women's Results

Kiki Bertens def. No. 8 Petra Kvitova: 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Aryna Sabalenka (Approx. 5 p.m. ET)

Djokovic took back control of his head-to-head rivalry with Cilic after his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win at the Western and Southern Open on Saturday.

The win moves Djokovic one step closer to capturing the Golden Masters if he finishes his run in Cincinnati with a title.



Cilic didn't play badly against his rival. He won many of the statistical categories, including aces (12 to eight), and first- and second-serve percentages (67 to 64).

Djokovic overcame those numbers by saving nine of his 12 break points and winning 50 percent of his break-point chances (4-of-8). By comparison, Cilic was just 3-of-12 on break points.

After winning 14 straight matches against Cilic to start his career, Djokovic entered Saturday having dropped the past two matches in their series. This victory moves Djoker to 15-2 in his career against the 2014 U.S. Open champion.

Djokovic got off to a slow start in 2018 as he rounded into form following the elbow injury he suffered last year. He hit his stride last month at Wimbledon by defeating Kei Nishikori, Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson in succession to win his fourth title at the All England Club.

Now that Djokovic has secured a spot in the Western and Southern Open finals, the rest of the ATP Tour has been put on notice with the year's final Grand Slam event on the horizon.

Kiki Bertens def. No. 8 Petra Kvitova: 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Despite entering the Western and Southern Open unseeded, Kiki Bertens is playing at the top of her game after a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 8 Petra Kvitova.

Bertens showed a mixed bag on the serve with 10 aces and seven double-faults, but she excelled at winning 77 percent of her first serves and taking 64 percent of her break-point opportunities.

It also helped that Kvitova couldn't figure out her serve. The two-time Wimbledon champion had just one ace compared to eight double-faults in defeat. She's also had fits against Bertens lately after losing to the Netherlands native in the third round at the Rogers Cup last week.

Kvitova looked to be in control after a slow start in the first set. She won the final five games after falling behind 3-1.

"In the second set I was getting better," Bertens said on the court after her win. "Until the end I felt fit, was going for my shots. My serve was going well in the end. It was just a matter of keeping going, I guess. I think over the last year we practiced a lot, like, to play more aggressive. It's working out well now, so, yeah, I'm really glad with that."

Kvitova once again battled back in the second set after falling behind 3-0, but Bertens course-corrected to earn a 6-4 win heading into the decisive third set.

Bertens has one singles title this year, which came at the Volvo Car Open in April. She's put together strong runs in her past three tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Rogers Cup.

One more win in Ohio will give Bertens more momentum heading into the Connecticut Open next week before heading to New York in search of her first major title.