Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 2 Scores, Table and Top Saturday Scorers

Richarlison moved to the top of the Premier League scoring charts after netting his third goal in two matches as Everton beat Southampton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The day also saw Pedro add to his tally when he opened the scoring in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea went top thanks to the result, with Tottenham Hotspur level on points in second after Harry Kane finally ended his August jinx by scoring the clincher in a 3-1 victory over Fulham at Wembley Stadium.

Callum Wilson found the net again as Bournemouth won away to West Ham United. Meanwhile, a red card meant Jamie Vardy couldn't score his second goal of the season, although Leicester City still beat Wolverhampton Wanderers with room to spare.

There were no goals when 10-man Newcastle United began the day earning a 0-0 draw away to Cardiff City.

Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham

West Ham United 1-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Standings (Matches played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

3. Bournemouth: 2, +3, 6

4. Everton: 2, +1, 4

5. Liverpool: 1, +4, 3

6. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3

7. Manchester City: 1, +2, 3

8. Watford: 1, +2, 3

9. Leicester City: 2, +1, 3

10. Manchester United: 1, +1, 3

11. Burnley: 1, 0, ,1

12. Newcastle United: 2, -1, 1

13. Southampton: 2, -1, 1

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, -2, 1

15. Cardiff City: 2, -2, 1

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1, -2, 0

17. Arsenal: 2, -3, 0

18. Huddersfield Town: 1, -3, 0

19. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

20. West Ham United: 2, -5, 0

Top Scorers (Player, club and goals, per the division's official website)

1. Richarlison, Everton: 3

2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 2

2. Roberto Pereyra, Watford: 2

2. Pedro, Chelsea: 2

2. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 2

6. Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur: 1

6. Marcos Alonso, Chelsea: 1

6. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United: 1

6. Steve Cook, Bournemouth: 1

6. Ruben Neves, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1

Richarlison has shown a ruthless streak missing from his game last season, since joining Everton in a deal worth £50 million from Watford this summer:

The Brazilian bagged a brace last week, while his latest goal proved to be the winner on his home debut for the Toffees. Theo Walcott had opened the scoring before Richarlison doubled the lead, ahead of Danny Ings giving the Saints hope in the second half.

Pedro and Callum Wilson also scored in the opening week and added to their tallies. The latter continued his streak of punishing the Hammers by netting an equaliser after an hour at the London Stadium:

Wilson's goal answered Marko Arnautovic's first-half penalty. It took the Cherries just six minutes to add to Wilson's strike and find a winner, courtesy of defender Steve Cook.

A second win in a row has put Bournemouth in the top three, but Chelsea lead the way after adding to Arsenal's misery. The Gunners were torn apart by a free-flowing forward line led by Pedro, who opened the scoring after being teed up by Marcos Alonso.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Pedro continues his revival on the watch of new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Spaniard has scored in consecutive matches after often being overlooked as a starter by Sarri's predecessor Antonio Conte.

Alvaro Morata is another player revived by Sarri, after the No. 9 scored Chelsea's second. Arsenal hit back thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi, but were ultimately undone when familiar foe Marcos Alonso profited from yet another defensive lapse.

Kane hasn't started as quickly, but finally ended his August drought in style after scoring a deft and well-worked individual goal to see off the Cottagers:

Spurs needed Kane to get back on form after Fulham pushed them all the way at Wembley. Lucas Moura had opened the scoring, but Aleksandar Mitrovic hit back.

Kieran Trippier hit a superb free-kick to give Tottenham the lead back, but it was left to Kane to cap the win.

Spurs have responded well to the pressure created by not signing a player during the summer transfer window.

Leicester's first win came at the expense of Wolves, who played well but were undone by mistakes at the back. Matt Doherty scored a bizarre own goal before James Maddison doubled the Foxes' lead before the break.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

There were no more goals, but Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was shown a red card in the 66th minute. Being reduced to 10 men didn't weaken the Foxes' resolve to protect a clean sheet and earn all three points.

Newcastle United also preserved a clean sheet despite having a player sent off against Cardiff. Isaac Hayden was red carded, but the Magpies still had a chance to win when Kenedy stepped up to take a penalty in injury time.

His spot-kick was saved by Neil Etheridge, but both sides were still grateful for a point apiece.