EPL Results: Saturday's Week 2 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Marcos Alonso scored a second-half winner as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 in an entertaining London derby to go top of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are joined by Tottenham Hotspur, who were also derby winners against Fulham, as Harry Kane finally got off the mark in August.

Bournemouth, Everton and Leicester City were also among the big winners, while the day began with a tense goalless draw between Cardiff City and Newcastle United:

Cardiff City 0-0 Newcastle United

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Leicester City 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham

West Ham United 1-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Standings (Matches played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Chelsea: 2, +4, 6

2. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, +3, 6

3. Bournemouth: 2, +3, 6

4. Everton: 2, +1, 4

5. Liverpool: 1, +4, 3

6. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3

7. Manchester City: 1, +2, 3

8. Watford: 1, +2, 3

9. Leicester City: 2, +1, 3

10. Manchester United: 1, +1, 3

11. Burnley: 1, 0, ,1

12. Newcastle United: 2, -1, 1

13. Southampton: 2, -1, 1

14. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, -2, 1

15. Cardiff City: 2, -2, 1

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1, -2, 0

17. Arsenal: 2, -3, 0

18. Huddersfield Town: 1, -3, 0

19. Fulham: 2, -4, 0

20. West Ham United: 2, -5, 0

Full standings available, per the league's official website.

Chelsea roared into a two-goal lead thanks to rapid strikes from Pedro and Alvaro Morata. The latter has had trouble finding the net recently, but got back on track thanks to a potent partnership with creative full-back Cesar Azpilicueta:

Arsenal's defence had been ripped apart with alarming ease, but the Gunners were creating chances. The visitors missed two sitters when Pierre-Emerick Aubamaeyang then Henrikh Mkhitaryan both blazed over from close range.

Chelsea didn't heed the warnings and soon found their healthy lead wiped out when Mkhitaryan scored then assisted Alex Iwobi for the equaliser. The former has revived his creative output since moving to Arsenal from Manchester United back in January:

Things calmed somewhat in the second half until the Gunners' familiar defensive frailties resurfaced when Alsono scored the winner nine minutes from time. His goal made it a perfect start for new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who has seen his progressive tactics yield six goals and as many points.

Earlier, Everton also sauntered into a 2-0 lead thanks to well-taken goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison. However, the Saints didn't buckle at two down, and instead staged a comeback when Danny Ings found the net nine minutes after the break.

The forward, who arrived on loan from Liverpool this summer, has made a habit of scoring for new managers:

Yet despite Ings' best efforts, Southampton couldn't find the equaliser. It meant the Toffees made it two wins from two under new boss Marcos Silva.

While the defence has shipped three league goals already, Silva will be pleased to see a greater cutting edge in attacking areas, putting Everton in the top four.

Kane doesn't normally find goals as easy to come by in August, but his opening-month drought ended in the 77th minute at Wembley Stadium. Kane eased nerves with a smart finish after the Cottagers had battled back to 1-1.

Spurs had gone in front thanks to Lucas Moura just before half-time, but Aleksandar Mitrovic netted for the visitors seven minutes after the break. Kieran Trippier, who was outstanding from right-back, restored Spurs' lead in the 74th minute, but things weren't settled until Kane made the decisive contribution:

Bournemouth surprisingly joined Tottenham and Chelsea as the division's only other 100 percent team after a fine away win over the Hammers. West Ham appeared in control when Marko Arnautovic scored from the penalty spot after Javier Hernandez had been tripped in the box by Nathan Ake.

To their credit, the Cherries responded brilliantly and earned a well-deserved equaliser when in-form Callum Wilson netted on the hour mark. Wilson scored in last week's 2-0 win over Cardiff City and is leading the line superbly to start the season.

Bournemouth's winner came six minutes later when defender Steve Cook rose highest to meet Ryan Fraser's accurate corner.

Henry Browne/Getty Images

While West Ham's expensively assembled squad failed to click for the second week in a row, the Cherries again merited plaudits for their enterprising football.

Leicester recovered from losing at Old Trafford on the season's first day by seeing off Wolves at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes were fortunate to go in front when Matt Doherty turned into his own net after a freak deflection.

James Maddison made the points safe on the stroke of the half, but Leicester's task was made harder when star striker Jamie Vardy was sent off after a challenge on Doherty. The red card continued the Foxes' sketchy disciplinary record on manager Calude Puel's watch:

A red card appeared to turn the tide in the day's early game between Cardiff and Newcastle. The Magpies were reduced to 10 men when substitute Isaac Hayden received his marching orders in the 66th minute.

Rather than playing to protect a point, Newcastle were given the chance to take all three when Kenedy stood over the ball form 12 yards out deep into stoppage time. The Brazilian wasted his opportunity when a tame shot was saved comfortably by Neil Etheridge.

Kenedy's miss summed up a miserable performance:

Kenedy may have struggled, but the Magpies will still be pleased to have opened their account with a creditable away point.