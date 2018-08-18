Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Brilliant as PSG Beat Guingamp

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win over Guingamp at the Stade de Roudourou in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The world's most expensive player scored a 53rd-minute equaliser from the penalty spot after Nolan Roux had given the hosts a first-half lead.

Neymar's penalty set the stage for substitute Kylian Mbappe, making his first appearance since helping France win this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, to head in the winner eight minutes from time.

Mbappe added another in the 90th minute to seal the points in style for last season's champions.

PSG Must Have Cavani, Mbappe to Support Neymar's Heroics

Neymar floundered horribly when asked to lead the line during the opening 45 minutes. Specifically, the Brazil international looked lost without Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe alongside him.

He was largely absent in the buildup play while struggling to get behind Guingamp's defence and justify his status as the marquee player on the pitch:

However, things changed when Mbappe entered the fray in place of Timothy Weah at the break. Suddenly, Neymar looked more like himself: quick, artful and inventive in the final third.

It took just eight minutes for his flair to win a penalty he converted with minimal fuss:

The swift turnaround in his game once Mbappe arrived proved the world's most expensive player can't carry PSG by himself. Neymar needs a stellar supporting cast around him to inspire Les Parisiens to the titles their hefty level of investment demands.

Mbappe's Sublime Heroics Prove He's More Important Than Neymar

Fittingly, Neymar didn't need to be the match-winner, as Mbappe picked up the slack to head in a landmark goal on 82 minutes:

A delicious chip in the final minute completed a memorable brace for an outrageously gifted 19-year-old who continues to get better and better:

Neymar grabs the headlines, but it's Mbappe who will emerge as PSG's true talisman sooner rather than later. Having played a supporting role to Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Neymar will soon find himself pushed into the shadows in the French capital.

PSG Defence Too Weak for Champions League Glory

PSG have the firepower to continue dominating Ligue 1, but the glory the club craves in the UEFA Champions League won't come with a defence this fragile.

Les Parisiens started with a back four of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos in the middle, while Thomas Meunier and Colin Dagba flanked them at full-back. It was a group routinely pulled apart by a lively Guingamp forward line led by Nolan Roux, who opened the scoring 20 minutes in.

Roux's smart finish wasn't the only threatening foray forward from the hosts:

Ultimately, PSG won't be judged on how they resist domestic opponents. Instead, their season will be defined by their resolve in Europe's premier club competition.

On this evidence, Les Parisiens still lack the talent at the back to finally be considered genuine contenders for Europe's top prize. It's hard to imagine this defence keeping heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid at bay.

Thomas Tuchel Right to Continue Putting Faith in Youth

After starting two 19-year-olds (defender Stanley N'Soki and midfielder Antoine Bernede) and 20-year-old Christopher Nkunku for PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Caen, manager Thomas Tuchel again trusted youth.

His lineup for the trip to Guingamp proved Tuchel remains willing and determined to give youngsters a chance:

It's an admirable policy, and one that makes sense given PSG's ample reserves of precocious talents. However, sticking to placing his faith in youth will be a testing task for Tuchel since youngsters can veer erratically from brilliant to dire in the space of two matches.

Weah was a prime example, scoring his first Ligue 1 goal against Caen but failing to sparkle in Guingamp:

The signs are Tuchel won't shy away from trusting young players even when they struggle. His next substitution after introducing Mbappe was to bring on 19-year-old winger Moussa Diaby for Nkunku.

What's Next?

PSG will look to continue their winning start against Angers next time out, while Guingamp will be in Lille hoping to rebound on Sunday, August 26.