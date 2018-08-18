Julio Jones, Under Armour End Contract with 1 Year Remaining

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and apparel company Under Armour mutually agreed to end their partnership with a year remaining on the contract.

Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported Saturday that Under Armour spokesperson Dean Stoyer confirmed the news after Jones was spotted wearing Nike shoes on the sideline Friday night during the team's 28-14 preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 29-year-old five-time Pro Bowler has worn his UA cleats during training camp because he still felt more comfortable after looking into other brands but can cover up the logo since there's no longer a deal, per Rovell.

Jones signed with the company in 2011 before he was selected by the Falcons with the sixth overall pick in that year's draft.

"Under Armour has always been on the cutting edge of innovation and performance," he said at the time. "I experienced that firsthand when I played in the Under Armour All-America Game in 2008."

Jones has been one of the NFL's top offensive weapons since joining Atlanta. He ranks second in receiving yards, fourth in receptions and tied for 14th in receiving touchdowns since 2011, per Pro Football Reference.

While the dynamic playmaker was wearing Air Jordans on Friday, Rovell noted he hasn't joined another company.