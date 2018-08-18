Fantasy Football 2018: Rookie Sleeper Rankings and League Names

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

It's not important which teams win or lose preseason games, but rookie performances stand out when they're matched against starters. For fantasy owners, that's something to watch closely through the summer.

In one or two exhibition games, first-year players have already put their names on the radar as potential sleeper picks in fantasy leagues. One receiver stands above the rest as a big-play option on offense. Despite his spot as the No. 3 wideout on his team's depth chart, there's reason to pick him up in the late rounds of your draft.

Running back typically lists as a premium position in most leagues. Therefore, fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to take a ball-carrier whose stock rose during the exhibition period. Which fresh faces are on the pathway to carving out decent roles in their respective backfields?

Finally, there's a rookie quarterback considered as a favorite to win a starting job. Does the signal-caller have enough weapons around him to produce if he takes snaps under center in Week 1?

Rookie Sleeper Rankings

1. WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. RB Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

3. RB Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos

4. QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets

5. RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

6. RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts

7. WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

8. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

9. WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

10. TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Washington lists No. 3 on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart among wide receivers, but he's doing his best to earn his team's trust.

The Oklahoma State product caught seven passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns through the Steelers' first two exhibition games.

He's playing with backup quarterbacks, but starting signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger must take note of the rookie second-rounder finishing off big plays in the passing game. Fantasy owners' ears should perk up as well.

In 2017, three Steelers wideouts, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant, all logged at least 50 receptions. Washington averaged 19.8 yards per catch on the collegiate level and logged 22.6 yards per reception between two exhibition contests. If he continues to pick up yards in chunks, the 22-year-old could turn 40-50 catches into decent fantasy production for those willing to gamble on a rookie.

Despite a change in offensive coordinator from Todd Haley to Randy Fichtner, Washington should have opportunities to win one-on-one matchups in a high-powered offense with key players such as Brown, Smith-Schuster and running back Le'Veon Bell demanding coverage in the passing attack.

RB Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos

Running back Royce Freeman jumped off to a quick preseason start against the Minnesota Vikings, logging four carries for 38 yards and a touchdown. He outperformed third-year ball-carrier Devontae Booker, who took two handoffs for seven yards.

Fantasy owners should monitor the Broncos running back battle, but there's buzz that Freeman has already earned a sizeable role in the backfield whether he starts or not, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold:

"I think the optimism is justified. At minimum, he splits carries, and I think he will be the primary back before too long. Now, that might not mean 250 carries, but he's going to get work and already blocks well enough to play on third down and in some of the open formations. And he'll get red zone chances, too."

In the worst-case scenario, Freeman would hold value as a handcuff option for Booker, but the Oregon product could emerge as the lead ball-carrier before the end of the 2018 campaign.

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets

The Washington Redskins defense poured cold water on quarterback Sam Darnold's hot preseason start Thursday. The rookie quarterback completed 8-of-11 pass attempts for 62 yards but tossed an interception and took two sacks.

However, New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta feels it would take a total preseason collapse, more than just a few mistakes, for Darnold to take a backup role at the beginning of the 2018 season:

"He's more than simply the future. He's the present, too. Barring deer-in-the-headlights moments over the next couple weeks, it'd be an upset if Darnold isn't the Week 1 starter. The brain trust is happier with this kid with each passing day, according to people familiar with the organization's giddiness level."

The Jets have a solid trio of wideouts in Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa who can elevate the passing attack with a promising rookie under center. All three pass-catchers have recorded at least 800 receiving yards in a single season. Darnold would have solid targets if he's the Week 1 starter or the leader in the huddle at any point during the upcoming term.