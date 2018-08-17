AS Roma Fire Back at Napoli Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis over Liverpool Comments

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

AS Roma president Jim Pallotta has mocked outspoken Napoli boss Aurelio De Laurentiis following his comments, where he claimed the Giallorossi and Liverpool secretly have the same owners.

As reported by Football Italia, De Laurentiis made the claims in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, saying a "little bird" told him. Pallotta had his answer ready:

De Laurentiis is known for his outlandish and often controversial claims, and he hasn't changed his ways this summer. He had a lengthy and public dispute with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri, with the new Chelsea boss eventually making it clear he no longer wants to talk to him.

He also feuded with the City of Naples regarding their stadium, per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia), and called out Juventus over the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, per La Verita (h/t Football Italia).

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

These latest comments trumped all of those, however, as he all but accused Roma and Liverpool of cheating the system:

"I always had the doubt in my mind that the real owner of Liverpool is the same that owns Roma. A little bird told me that a few years ago.

"If that were the case, and therefore the two clubs owned by the same people, they couldn’t play in the Champions League.

"I offered €60m for Alisson, but then realised he would end up going to the Reds regardless."

Liverpool are owned by the Fenway Sports Group, who have links to Pallotta, per Football Italia. FSG also own MLB's Boston Red Sox; Pallotta is from Boston and is a board member of the NBA's Boston Celtics.

Roma and Liverpool have done plenty of business in the last few years, with Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker joining the Reds from the Giallorossi in the span of little over 12 months.