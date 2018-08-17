Malcolm Jenkins, 2 More Eagles Players Stay in Tunnel During National Anthem

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Three Philadelphia Eagles players stood in the tunnel during the playing of the national anthem prior to their preseason clash with the New England Patriots on Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive end Michael Bennett and cornerback De'Vante Bausby remained in the tunnel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before running out to the sidelines when it concluded.

Jenkins and Bennett have been two of the NFL's most outspoken players on the subjects of social injustice and racial inequality.

They have each demonstrated during the anthem before, with Jenkins raising a fist and Bennett sitting down during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 25-year-old Bausby appeared in four regular-season games for the Chicago Bears in 2016 before being signed to the Eagles' practice squad last season.

In May, the NFL passed a new policy that would fine teams if their players were determined to have disrespected the anthem or the flag before a game.

As part of that policy, players would have been permitted to remain in the locker room during the anthem.

That policy was later tabled, as the NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate a resolution.