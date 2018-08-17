12-Year-Old Weightlifter 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records

Preteen powerlifter Damiyah Smith is shattering weight-lifting world records and winning competitions around the country.

Watch the video above to see The Powerhouse Princess put on impressive feats of strength.

               

