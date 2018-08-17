Patriots Rumors: Rex Burkhead Dealing with 'Slight Tear' in Knee, Deemed Minor

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was sidelined for Thursday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injury, but the issue isn't expected to cause him to miss time during the regular season.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Burkhead is dealing with a "slight tear" in his knee but "there's a good chance he could have played through his minor injury." But given it was just a preseason contest, there was no point in putting the veteran at risk.

In his first season after coming over from the Cincinnati Bengals, Burkhead proved to be a versatile playmaker last year. He piled up 264 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in his first season as a Patriot.

He appeared in just 10 games in 2017, missing the final two regular-season games after spraining his knee in Week 15.

With Dion Lewis moving on to the Tennessee Titans, dual threat Burkhead is expected to take on a bigger role in the offense in 2018. He is likely to split time in the backfield with James White, but former NFL touchdowns leader Jeremy Hill, Mike Gillislee and first-round pick Sony Michel are also among those fighting for snaps.

Michel underwent a minor procedure earlier this month to drain fluid from his knee.

With a full stable of running backs fighting for roster spots, there was no need to put Burkhead on the field in a meaningless game. The Patriots have a little more than three weeks between now and their first game to try to get Burkhead ready for the regular season.