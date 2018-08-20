2018 Fantasy Football: NFL Rookies You Need to Know for Your Draft

0 of 8

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Never paint rookies with a broad brush.

Each class is different. Talented players land in unfavorable situations, and fantasy values suffer. Less talented players wind up on teams with immediate opportunities available, boosting fantasy value. Some will start slow but play important roles during the season. A good portion will never be on the fantasy radar.

Over the last two seasons, we've seen rookie running backs become fantasy superstars. In 2016, Ezekiel Elliott and Jordan Howard were the NFL's top rushers—although Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick, while Howard was taken No. 150. Last season, rookies made up four of the top 10 fantasy RBs, including Kareem Hunt, the NFL's leading rusher.

On the flip side, the 2017 rookie wide receiver class produced no top-15 finishers at the position—though both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cooper Kupp landed in the top 25. Keelan Cole, an undrafted player who finished No. 48 at WR, was the next-best rookie. Three WRs went in the first round of last year's NFL draft, yet Corey Davis was the only one of the three to finish inside the top 90.

Maybe the 2017 rookie RBs' performances will open the eyes of those closed-minded enough to think rookies can't be trusted. Royce Freeman was just inside the top 10 RBs taken in April's draft, but he has a chance to start for the Denver Broncos.

We'll look at eight rookies who are generating buzz as potential 2018 fantasy contributors. Saquon Barkley isn't covered since he's a consensus first-round pick, and Derrius Guice is absent because of a torn ACL. Quarterbacks are also not featured, as even those with the best chance to start the most games—Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield—likely won't make much of a fantasy impact.

Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats are courtesy of FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.