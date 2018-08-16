Antwione Williams Pleaded Guilty to Careless Driving, Placed on Probation

Mark Reis/Associated Press

Court documents revealed that Minnesota Vikings backup linebacker Antwione Williams was "arrested in Edina in May on suspicion of drunken driving and pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor charge of careless driving," according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Per that report, Williams had been driving 81 mph when he was pulled over in a 55 mph zone on May 19 and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.09, 0.01 above the legal limit.

Per that report, "Williams entered an amended plea of guilty to a charge of careless driving, and the DWI and speeding charges were dropped." He was sentenced to 30 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, though he had already served one day of jail time and the other 29 were "set apart."

Williams, 25, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. The team cut him after one season, and he spent last year with the Vikings on the practice squad.

This year, he was listed second behind Anthony Barr at strong-side linebacker on the team's depth chart.