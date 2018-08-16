Serena Williams Thinks Kaepernick Would Win Super Bowl Due to Determination

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Tennis star Serena Williams believes free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick would win a Super Bowl if given the opportunity.

In an interview with Sean Gregory of Time, Williams explained why she thinks Kaepernick has what it takes to pull off the biggest accomplishment in football: "He'd have so much to prove. I would. I can't imagine he would be any different. 'Man, I'm about to show out. Y'all gonna see stuff you've never seen before.'"

Since parting ways with the San Francisco 49ers at the conclusion of the 2016 season, Kaepernick has gone unsigned.

While Kaepernick isn't playing in the NFL, he has been active in charitable endeavors and speaking out against social injustice.

Williams, who has met Kaepernick twice, expressed her belief that he is content even though he isn't on the football field: "He hasn't lost his joy. ... Colin is happy with what he's doing. Some people are different. He's just different."

Some feel Kaepernick has gone unsigned due to his status as the first player to protest against social injustice and racial inequality during the playing of the national anthem.

Many players continue to follow the example Kaepernick set when he first protested during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a 2016 preseason game.

Kaepernick began kneeling throughout the season, which created no shortage of conversation.

The merits of Kaepernick as a starting NFL quarterback can be argued, but he put up solid numbers in 2016, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games while rushing for 468 yards and two scores.

Kaepernick has a collusion grievance against the NFL, and Williams feels that will prevent teams from signing him.

The 30-year-old signal-caller did reach the Super Bowl once in his career, but the Niners fell 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII despite San Francisco staging a furious comeback.