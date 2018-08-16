Fantasy Football 2018: Top-100 Player Rankings to Know for Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football 2018: Top-100 Player Rankings to Know for Mock DraftsAugust 16, 2018
The NFL preseason enters Week 2 this week, which means now is the time for fantasy football owners to get back into the swing of things ahead of fantasy drafts.
It's easier said than done, of course. For those who only tuned into the NFL draft itself, they missed free-agency signings and their implications, waves of preseason news, undrafted free agents, coaching changes and who is receiving what sort of snap attention in training camps, among other details.
Written another way—owners have missed quite a bit if they haven't been following along.
Like a head coach stalking the sideline with a massive play sheet, though, it doesn't hurt for owners to have a cheat sheet before they head into battle. These are the top 100 players in standard scoring 12-team leagues.
Top 100 Player Rankings
|1
|Todd Gurley
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|4
|Le'Veon Bell
|5
|Antonio Brown
|6
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|7
|David Johnson
|8
|Saquon Barkley
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|10
|Melvin Gordon
|11
|Kareem Hunt
|12
|Julio Jones
|13
|Dalvin Cook
|14
|Michael Thomas
|15
|Devonta Freeman
|16
|Keenan Allen
|17
|A.J. Green
|18
|Davante Adams
|19
|Leonard Fournette
|20
|Joe Mixon
|21
|Rob Gronkowski
|22
|Mike Evans
|23
|Josh Gordon
|24
|Jordan Howard
|25
|LeSean MacCoy
|26
|Christian McCaffrey
|27
|Russell Wilson
|28
|Doug Baldwin
|29
|Stefon Diggs
|30
|Larry Fitzgerald
|31
|T.Y. Hilton
|32
|Allen Robinson
|33
|Alex Collins
|34
|Amari Cooper
|35
|Adam Thielen
|36
|Travis Kelce
|37
|Zach Ertz
|38
|Jerick McKinnon
|39
|Kerryon Johnson
|40
|Tyreek Hill
|41
|Kenyan Drake
|42
|Derrick Henry
|43
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|44
|Jay Ajayi
|45
|Golden Tate
|46
|Marvin Jones
|47
|Brandin Cooks
|48
|Royce Freeman
|49
|Aaron Rodgers
|50
|Alshon Jeffery
|51
|Demaryius Thomas
|52
|Mark Ingram
|53
|Jarvis Landry
|54
|Lamar Miller
|55
|Tom Brady
|56
|Cam Newton
|57
|Marshawn Lynch
|58
|Deshaun Watson
|59
|Chris Hogan
|60
|Greg Olsen
|61
|Drew Brees
|62
|Corey Davis
|63
|Sammy Watkins
|64
|Dion Lewis
|65
|Rashaad Penny
|66
|Rex Burkhead
|67
|Michael Crabtree
|68
|Evan Engram
|69
|Tevin Coleman
|70
|Jimmy Graham
|71
|Robert Woods
|72
|Emmanuel Sanders
|73
|Delanie Walker
|74
|Carson Wentz
|75
|Sony Michel
|76
|Pierre Garcon
|77
|Devin Funchess
|78
|Kyle Rudolph
|79
|Kirk Cousins
|80
|Robby Anderson
|81
|Ronald Jones II
|82
|Marquise Goodwin
|83
|Matthew Stafford
|84
|Cooper Kupp
|85
|Jamison Crowder
|86
|Andrew Luck
|87
|Will Fuller
|88
|Duke Johnson
|89
|Jamaal Williams
|90
|Chris Carson
|91
|Randall Cobb
|92
|C.J. Anderson
|93
|Marlon Mack
|94
|David Njoku
|95
|Marcus Mariota
|96
|Sterling Shepard
|97
|Philip Rivers LAC
|98
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|99
|Mohamed Sanu
|100
|Josh Doctson
|Author's rankings
No. 1: Todd Gurley
A fantasy football ranking without Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley at No. 1 in 2018 is just plain wrong.
Granted, hindsight might have something to say about such a statement. But Gurley erupted into a fantasy force last year, not only rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 4.7 per-carry average, but catching a career-high 64 passes and turning the looks into another 788 yards and six touchdowns.
That's over 15 games, by the way.
In ESPN standard leagues, Gurley was No. 1 overall with 383.3 points. Only the magical heroics of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson really came close. Gurley posted 20 or more points nine times, boosting owners to the playoffs almost on his lonesome.
There's a reason the Rams decided to open up the checkbook:
Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL
BREAKING: Todd Gurley, Rams agree on four-year extension worth up to $60M that includes $45M in guarantees https://t.co/N3RFLCAvcz https://t.co/LnT3ksYPj5
And the thing is, the Rams aren't going to deter from the plan next season despite teams knowing it's coming—what's wrong with predictable if opponents can't stop it?
Gurley should be right at the top in scoring again, giving owners who pick there an easy decision.
Sleeper to Know: David Njoku
One doesn't have to watch HBO's Hard Knocks to know Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is headed for a huge season.
Njoku didn't do much as a rookie, catching 32 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns. But a better quarterback and offense around him is bound to create massive production for the athletic tight end.
The Browns themselves have been expecting a breakout for a while now:
Scott Petrak ct @ScottPetrak
#Browns Hue Jackson said TE David Njoku wore down at end of rookie season. Expects to see big jump in Year 2.
This isn't coach speak, provided the Browns are serious about letting the 2017 first-round pick spread his wings. Njoku had to split chances with Seth DeValve a year ago and had to catch passes from DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler.
Now Njoku gets to operate in an offense directed by a veteran like Tyrod Taylor while Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry funnel attention their way.
Tight end is a tough position to get right each year outside of the top names, though Njoku has all the makings of one of those valuable boom performers.
Rookie Watch: Kerryon Johnson
It's almost hard for a running back to stand out in a draft class headlined by Saquon Barkley and to a lesser extent, Derrius Guice.
But owners will want to get to know the name Kerryon Johnson.
Second-round pick by the Detroit Lions or not, Johnson is one of those players who just happened to fall into the perfect situation, and those owners smart enough to pounce all over it will reap the benefits all season.
First, Johnson's introduction:
NFL @NFL
His @NFLfantasy value? 📈📈📈 @Lions rookie RB Kerryon Johnson's (@AyeyoKEJO) preseason Week 1 highlights! https://t.co/K80XbHQlmj
It's not hard to see the sheer talent, right? Keep in mind Johnson spent last season at Auburn rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns while also flashing some ability as a receiver via 24 catches for 194 yards and two scores.
Outside of bullying the SEC into submission, it's important to keep in mind Johnson doesn't have much in the way of competition in Detroit. LeGarrette Blount has a specialized role and Ameer Abdullah has had plenty of chances to prove himself.
It means Johnson should be the primary back right away in an offense that has desperately needed a talented runner to take pressure off Matthew Stafford. There should be a positive symbiotic effect here, with Johnson owners who get him at a good value emerging as the biggest winners.
Steelers Are Headed in the Wrong Direction