Fantasy Football 2018: Top-100 Player Rankings to Know for Mock Drafts

The NFL preseason enters Week 2 this week, which means now is the time for fantasy football owners to get back into the swing of things ahead of fantasy drafts.

It's easier said than done, of course. For those who only tuned into the NFL draft itself, they missed free-agency signings and their implications, waves of preseason news, undrafted free agents, coaching changes and who is receiving what sort of snap attention in training camps, among other details.

Written another way—owners have missed quite a bit if they haven't been following along.

Like a head coach stalking the sideline with a massive play sheet, though, it doesn't hurt for owners to have a cheat sheet before they head into battle. These are the top 100 players in standard scoring 12-team leagues.

Top 100 Player Rankings

1 Todd Gurley 2 Alvin Kamara 3 Ezekiel Elliott 4 Le'Veon Bell 5 Antonio Brown 6 Odell Beckham Jr. 7 David Johnson 8 Saquon Barkley 9 DeAndre Hopkins 10 Melvin Gordon 11 Kareem Hunt 12 Julio Jones 13 Dalvin Cook 14 Michael Thomas 15 Devonta Freeman 16 Keenan Allen 17 A.J. Green 18 Davante Adams 19 Leonard Fournette 20 Joe Mixon 21 Rob Gronkowski 22 Mike Evans 23 Josh Gordon 24 Jordan Howard 25 LeSean MacCoy 26 Christian McCaffrey 27 Russell Wilson 28 Doug Baldwin 29 Stefon Diggs 30 Larry Fitzgerald 31 T.Y. Hilton 32 Allen Robinson 33 Alex Collins 34 Amari Cooper 35 Adam Thielen 36 Travis Kelce 37 Zach Ertz 38 Jerick McKinnon 39 Kerryon Johnson 40 Tyreek Hill 41 Kenyan Drake 42 Derrick Henry 43 JuJu Smith-Schuster 44 Jay Ajayi 45 Golden Tate 46 Marvin Jones 47 Brandin Cooks 48 Royce Freeman 49 Aaron Rodgers 50 Alshon Jeffery 51 Demaryius Thomas 52 Mark Ingram 53 Jarvis Landry 54 Lamar Miller 55 Tom Brady 56 Cam Newton 57 Marshawn Lynch 58 Deshaun Watson 59 Chris Hogan 60 Greg Olsen 61 Drew Brees 62 Corey Davis 63 Sammy Watkins 64 Dion Lewis 65 Rashaad Penny 66 Rex Burkhead 67 Michael Crabtree 68 Evan Engram 69 Tevin Coleman 70 Jimmy Graham 71 Robert Woods 72 Emmanuel Sanders 73 Delanie Walker 74 Carson Wentz 75 Sony Michel 76 Pierre Garcon 77 Devin Funchess 78 Kyle Rudolph 79 Kirk Cousins 80 Robby Anderson 81 Ronald Jones II 82 Marquise Goodwin 83 Matthew Stafford 84 Cooper Kupp 85 Jamison Crowder 86 Andrew Luck 87 Will Fuller 88 Duke Johnson 89 Jamaal Williams 90 Chris Carson 91 Randall Cobb 92 C.J. Anderson 93 Marlon Mack 94 David Njoku 95 Marcus Mariota 96 Sterling Shepard 97 Philip Rivers LAC 98 Jimmy Garoppolo 99 Mohamed Sanu 100 Josh Doctson Author's rankings

No. 1: Todd Gurley

A fantasy football ranking without Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley at No. 1 in 2018 is just plain wrong.

Granted, hindsight might have something to say about such a statement. But Gurley erupted into a fantasy force last year, not only rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 4.7 per-carry average, but catching a career-high 64 passes and turning the looks into another 788 yards and six touchdowns.

That's over 15 games, by the way.

In ESPN standard leagues, Gurley was No. 1 overall with 383.3 points. Only the magical heroics of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson really came close. Gurley posted 20 or more points nine times, boosting owners to the playoffs almost on his lonesome.

There's a reason the Rams decided to open up the checkbook:

And the thing is, the Rams aren't going to deter from the plan next season despite teams knowing it's coming—what's wrong with predictable if opponents can't stop it?

Gurley should be right at the top in scoring again, giving owners who pick there an easy decision.

Sleeper to Know: David Njoku

One doesn't have to watch HBO's Hard Knocks to know Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is headed for a huge season.

Njoku didn't do much as a rookie, catching 32 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns. But a better quarterback and offense around him is bound to create massive production for the athletic tight end.

The Browns themselves have been expecting a breakout for a while now:

This isn't coach speak, provided the Browns are serious about letting the 2017 first-round pick spread his wings. Njoku had to split chances with Seth DeValve a year ago and had to catch passes from DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler.

Now Njoku gets to operate in an offense directed by a veteran like Tyrod Taylor while Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry funnel attention their way.

Tight end is a tough position to get right each year outside of the top names, though Njoku has all the makings of one of those valuable boom performers.

Rookie Watch: Kerryon Johnson

It's almost hard for a running back to stand out in a draft class headlined by Saquon Barkley and to a lesser extent, Derrius Guice.

But owners will want to get to know the name Kerryon Johnson.

Second-round pick by the Detroit Lions or not, Johnson is one of those players who just happened to fall into the perfect situation, and those owners smart enough to pounce all over it will reap the benefits all season.

First, Johnson's introduction:

It's not hard to see the sheer talent, right? Keep in mind Johnson spent last season at Auburn rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns while also flashing some ability as a receiver via 24 catches for 194 yards and two scores.

Outside of bullying the SEC into submission, it's important to keep in mind Johnson doesn't have much in the way of competition in Detroit. LeGarrette Blount has a specialized role and Ameer Abdullah has had plenty of chances to prove himself.

It means Johnson should be the primary back right away in an offense that has desperately needed a talented runner to take pressure off Matthew Stafford. There should be a positive symbiotic effect here, with Johnson owners who get him at a good value emerging as the biggest winners.