Fantasy Football 2018: Top-100 Player Rankings to Know for Mock Drafts

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 11: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs through a play during training camp at Crawford Field on August 11, 2018 in Irvine, California.
The NFL preseason enters Week 2 this week, which means now is the time for fantasy football owners to get back into the swing of things ahead of fantasy drafts. 

It's easier said than done, of course. For those who only tuned into the NFL draft itself, they missed free-agency signings and their implications, waves of preseason news, undrafted free agents, coaching changes and who is receiving what sort of snap attention in training camps, among other details. 

Written another way—owners have missed quite a bit if they haven't been following along. 

Like a head coach stalking the sideline with a massive play sheet, though, it doesn't hurt for owners to have a cheat sheet before they head into battle. These are the top 100 players in standard scoring 12-team leagues. 

           

Top 100 Player Rankings 

1Todd Gurley
2Alvin Kamara
3Ezekiel Elliott
4Le'Veon Bell
5Antonio Brown
6Odell Beckham Jr.
7David Johnson
8Saquon Barkley
9DeAndre Hopkins
10Melvin Gordon
11Kareem Hunt
12Julio Jones
13Dalvin Cook
14Michael Thomas
15Devonta Freeman
16Keenan Allen
17A.J. Green
18Davante Adams
19Leonard Fournette
20Joe Mixon
21Rob Gronkowski
22Mike Evans
23Josh Gordon
24Jordan Howard
25LeSean MacCoy
26Christian McCaffrey
27Russell Wilson
28Doug Baldwin
29Stefon Diggs
30Larry Fitzgerald
31T.Y. Hilton
32Allen Robinson
33Alex Collins
34Amari Cooper
35Adam Thielen
36Travis Kelce
37Zach Ertz
38Jerick McKinnon
39Kerryon Johnson
40Tyreek Hill
41Kenyan Drake
42Derrick Henry
43JuJu Smith-Schuster
44Jay Ajayi
45Golden Tate
46Marvin Jones
47Brandin Cooks
48Royce Freeman
49Aaron Rodgers
50Alshon Jeffery
51Demaryius Thomas
52Mark Ingram
53Jarvis Landry
54Lamar Miller
55Tom Brady
56Cam Newton
57Marshawn Lynch
58Deshaun Watson
59Chris Hogan
60Greg Olsen
61Drew Brees
62Corey Davis
63Sammy Watkins
64Dion Lewis
65Rashaad Penny
66Rex Burkhead
67Michael Crabtree
68Evan Engram
69Tevin Coleman
70Jimmy Graham
71Robert Woods
72Emmanuel Sanders
73Delanie Walker
74Carson Wentz
75Sony Michel
76Pierre Garcon
77Devin Funchess
78Kyle Rudolph
79Kirk Cousins
80Robby Anderson
81Ronald Jones II
82Marquise Goodwin
83Matthew Stafford
84Cooper Kupp
85Jamison Crowder
86Andrew Luck
87Will Fuller
88Duke Johnson
89Jamaal Williams
90Chris Carson
91Randall Cobb
92C.J. Anderson
93Marlon Mack
94David Njoku
95Marcus Mariota
96Sterling Shepard
97Philip Rivers LAC
98Jimmy Garoppolo
99Mohamed Sanu
100Josh Doctson
No. 1: Todd Gurley

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 13: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media after training camp at Crawford Field on August 13, 2018 in Irvine, California.
A fantasy football ranking without Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley at No. 1 in 2018 is just plain wrong. 

Granted, hindsight might have something to say about such a statement. But Gurley erupted into a fantasy force last year, not only rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns on a 4.7 per-carry average, but catching a career-high 64 passes and turning the looks into another 788 yards and six touchdowns. 

That's over 15 games, by the way. 

In ESPN standard leagues, Gurley was No. 1 overall with 383.3 points. Only the magical heroics of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson really came close. Gurley posted 20 or more points nine times, boosting owners to the playoffs almost on his lonesome. 

There's a reason the Rams decided to open up the checkbook: 

And the thing is, the Rams aren't going to deter from the plan next season despite teams knowing it's coming—what's wrong with predictable if opponents can't stop it? 

Gurley should be right at the top in scoring again, giving owners who pick there an easy decision. 

             

Sleeper to Know: David Njoku

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 09: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants during their preseason game on August 9,2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
One doesn't have to watch HBO's Hard Knocks to know Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is headed for a huge season. 

Njoku didn't do much as a rookie, catching 32 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns. But a better quarterback and offense around him is bound to create massive production for the athletic tight end. 

The Browns themselves have been expecting a breakout for a while now: 

This isn't coach speak, provided the Browns are serious about letting the 2017 first-round pick spread his wings. Njoku had to split chances with Seth DeValve a year ago and had to catch passes from DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler. 

Now Njoku gets to operate in an offense directed by a veteran like Tyrod Taylor while Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry funnel attention their way. 

Tight end is a tough position to get right each year outside of the top names, though Njoku has all the makings of one of those valuable boom performers. 

           

Rookie Watch: Kerryon Johnson

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 10: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2018 in Oakland, California.
It's almost hard for a running back to stand out in a draft class headlined by Saquon Barkley and to a lesser extent, Derrius Guice. 

But owners will want to get to know the name Kerryon Johnson. 

Second-round pick by the Detroit Lions or not, Johnson is one of those players who just happened to fall into the perfect situation, and those owners smart enough to pounce all over it will reap the benefits all season. 

First, Johnson's introduction: 

It's not hard to see the sheer talent, right? Keep in mind Johnson spent last season at Auburn rushing for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns while also flashing some ability as a receiver via 24 catches for 194 yards and two scores. 

Outside of bullying the SEC into submission, it's important to keep in mind Johnson doesn't have much in the way of competition in Detroit. LeGarrette Blount has a specialized role and Ameer Abdullah has had plenty of chances to prove himself. 

It means Johnson should be the primary back right away in an offense that has desperately needed a talented runner to take pressure off Matthew Stafford. There should be a positive symbiotic effect here, with Johnson owners who get him at a good value emerging as the biggest winners. 

