Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United's first away game of the Premier League season sees them travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils got off to an ideal start in Week 1, as they beat Leicester City 2-1 in the campaign curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, thanks to goals from Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Brighton were poor in a 2-0 loss to Watford last week, although they will be delighted to get back to the Amex Stadium, where they were tough to beat in 2017-18. United will be well aware of that, as they fell to defeat on the south coast late last season, with Pascal Gross netting in a 1-0 triumph.

The hosts are expected to provide a stern test for Jose Mourinho's men. Here are the odds for the encounter, the key viewing details and a preview of the contest.

Odds

Brighton (17/4)

Draw (47/20)

Manchester United (100/133)

Courtesy of OddsShark

Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, August 19

Time: 4 p.m. (BST), 11 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

United Out to Make Strides Down South

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

In what was ultimately a disappointing climax to the 2017-18 season for United, the nadir was arguably their defeat to Brighton late in the campaign.

That night Mourinho's team were weak defensively, lacked control in midfield areas and were toothless in attack, as the then-newly promoted side picked up a crucial win. The Red Devils can show they've made some strides with a more accomplished performance this weekend.

United were far from their best in the meeting with Leicester a week ago, although after a turbulent summer, three points will have made plenty feel better about their prospects for the coming season.

As Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette noted, the supporters seemed in a positive mood:

Still, questions need to be answered about this United side throughout the course of the campaign, and Paul Pogba's situation at the club continues to be curious.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, the France international wants to leave the Red Devils for Barcelona, having fallen out with Mourinho. It's suggested the manager sought to show Pogba how important he is to the team by handing him the captaincy against Leicester, although his desire to move on remains strong.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones thinks it may end up being the manager who makes way out of the two, though:

It will be intriguing to see how Pogba fares on Sunday in what should be a vibrant atmosphere at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton may have been poor against Watford, but like last season, their Premier League future may be defined by the work they do in front of their own supporters in 2018-19. They only suffered defeat four times on their own patch in the 2017-18 campaign.

As BBC Sussex Sport noted, manager Chris Hughton hinted some fresh faces will be involved against United this weekend:

The Seagulls were busy in the window and supporters will be keen to get a look at big-money acquisitions like Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Yves Bissouma, who will potentially provide a spark from the start against the visitors.

United undoubtedly have an edge in terms of overall quality, and Mourinho will want them to show that class in the crucial moments on Sunday. Still, Brighton are a tough opponent to crack on home soil and will do just enough to earn a point from this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Manchester United