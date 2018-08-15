Jon Gruden Reveals 'White Tiger' Martavis Bryant Nickname, Talks Khalil Mack

John Hefti/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack has been a holdout throughout training camp, but head coach Jon Gruden believes it isn't negatively impacting his team.

"I don't think it's been a distraction," he said Wednesday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "It's obviously, for me, been disappointing. You want to have your best player here. This guy is really a great guy, too. I'm disappointed we don't have him here. Going to try to get him here as soon as we can."

Mack is arguably the team's most valuable player as a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Defensive Player of the Year, but he is looking for a new long-term deal as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract.

Unfortunately, as of July 31, there were reportedly no offers from the Raiders to Mack's camp, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported in late July that there had been no contact between Gruden and Mack since the head coach was hired. It appears he is willing to go into the season without the talented defender.

Among the other things the coach discussed in his press conference was receiver Martavis Bryant, who has earned the nickname "The White Tiger" after the animal Gruden saw at Busch Gardens, which was always in its cage.

"Well, the white tiger came out today," the coach said of the receiver. "Bryant came out. I don't know if you get that analogy, but sometimes he comes out to play, and sometimes he doesn't. And it's good to see him because he's really special, like the white tiger."

Bryant has been known for his up-and-down play throughout his career, showing flashes of stardom with the Pittsburgh Steelers but also losing playing time because of his inconsistency.

The coach also called out the receiver for missing practice earlier this month, saying he has to "he's got to get out here and play better," per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Apparently, Bryant has done well enough in practice recently to earn some praise from his coach.