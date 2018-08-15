Emilio Butragueno Says Luka Modric Wants to Stay at Real Madrid

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) challenges Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in the Estonian capital Tallinn on August 15, 2018. (Photo by Janek SKARZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
JANEK SKARZYNSKI/Getty Images

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has said Luka Modric is set to remain with the club after recent speculation about a move to Inter Milan.

Speaking to Movistar + (h/t Marca), the former Los Blancos playing legend was clear the midfielder will stay in Spain.

"There is no issue with Modric," said Butragueno. "He's delighted to continue with us."

Per Marca, Inter have shown significant interest in the player after he helped Croatia reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia.

               

