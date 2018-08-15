Emilio Butragueno Says Luka Modric Wants to Stay at Real Madrid

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/Getty Images

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has said Luka Modric is set to remain with the club after recent speculation about a move to Inter Milan.

Speaking to Movistar + (h/t Marca), the former Los Blancos playing legend was clear the midfielder will stay in Spain.

"There is no issue with Modric," said Butragueno. "He's delighted to continue with us."

Per Marca, Inter have shown significant interest in the player after he helped Croatia reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Russia.

