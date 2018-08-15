Report: Juan Mata Could Leave Manchester United for Valencia Next Summer

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Juan Mata could reportedly depart Manchester United on a free transfer next summer and return to former club Valencia in La Liga.

Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported the Spain international is yet to agree a new deal with the Red Devils, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The attacking midfielder played four seasons with Los Che, winning the Copa del Rey with the club in 2007-08.

Mata has survived the past two seasons since the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho, who sold him soon after returning to Chelsea from Real Madrid as coach in 2014.

The player has adapted to the Special One's pragmatic ways, and has remained a regular fixture in the first-team squad.

However, the World Cup winner was dropped from Spain's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, with his performances at United failing to catch the eye.

Per Cutts, Mata and United have had "initial talks" about a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford, but Valencia want to tempt the player to return to his homeland after seven years in England. The forward is currently on £130,000 a week at the Theatre of Dreams, and the La Liga outfit would struggle to compete with this figure if a transfer fee was needed to be paid.

According to Cutts, a United source commented:

"It is well-known Juan is wanted by Valencia. There is a strong connection between the two.

His deal is up next summer and it looks likely he'll leave unless something changes soon.

We know Juan's motives are not related to money and there's a very strong emotional attachment to take into account."

Mata's selection in the starting XI has often divided pundits, but the player remains hugely popular in Manchester.

The Spaniard has embraced the culture of United, and he has a clear mutual respect for supporters in the Stretford End.

However, it does feel Mata's career in the Premier League is coming to an end, as the game in England becomes progressively faster.

Mata has often occupied a position in the right channel for Mourinho, but he does not have the physical attributes to play as a genuine winger.

United lack pace, and replacing Mata with a younger and quicker model would hugely benefit Romelu Lukaku as the No. 9.

Mourinho has kept faith in the player, who consistently gives his all for his team-mates, but he could extend his career at the highest level by returning to Spain and having more time on the ball in La Liga.