Kevin De Bruyne Suffered Knee Injury in Training, Reportedly Could Miss 2 Months

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City have been dealt a major blow after Kevin De Bruyne reportedly picked up a serious knee injury in training.

The club confirmed De Bruyne's injury, adding that he is undergoing tests and the "extent of the problem is not yet known."

However, journalist Kristof Terreur reported the club fears De Bruyne could miss two months with the injury, which would mean missing a significant chunk of his team's Premier League title defence.

Pep Guardiola's side opened up their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday. They have a relatively kind early fixture list, facing Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United in their next three games.

Their first clash against a potential title rival does not take place until October, when they head to Anfield to take on Liverpool on October 7. They also face an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur on October 28.

De Bruyne enjoyed arguably his best-ever season in 2017-18, playing a key role in City's record-breaking Premier League title win.

He was also key to Belgium's FIFA 2018 World Cup campaign. The Red Devils were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners France but beat England in the third-place play-off.

The 27-year-old's creativity and eye for goal are key to the team's attack, and he is one of the team's leaders on the pitch.

De Bruyne's absence will be a blow, but Manchester City do have players who can replace the Belgian. Bernardo Silva is the most obvious chance to come in, Ilkay Gundogan and 18-year-old Phil Foden are also options for Guardiola.