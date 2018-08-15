Jalen Ramsey: Josh Allen Trash, Flacco Sucks, Luck Not Good, Matt Ryan Overrated

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't a fan of many NFL quarterbacks, and he took aim at several of them in a GQ interview released Wednesday.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection told GQ's Clay Skipper he's particularly hyped about the potential opportunity to face off with Buffalo Bills rookie signal-caller Josh Allen this season.

"I think Allen is trash," Ramsey said. "I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback."

Allen responded to Ramsey's comments when talking to reporters after practice:

Ramsey went on to say the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco "sucks," the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is "overrated" and the Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck is not "that good."

So what is the 23-year-old Florida State product—who did give props to Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees, among others—looking for in a QB? Somebody who doesn't turn the ball over and doesn't put the defense in tough situations.

"I think Marcus Mariota is a great quarterback for [the Tennessee Titans]," he said. "I think Tyrod Taylor is actually a better quarterback than he gets credit for, because he does not make mistakes. He's honestly a Marcus Mariota-type player, where he manages a game really well, always has them at least in position to be in the game late in the game."

Taylor spent the last three seasons starting for the Bills, who traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March and then selected Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft.

HBD TB12! 🎉 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Johnny Football Is BACK! Right Arrow Icon

Skipper also asked Ramsey whether he believed free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on a roster given the defender's view of the QB landscape.

"Yeah. Oh, hell yeah," he said. "He's way better than some of these second-string quarterbacks out here. Possibly better than some of these first-string quarterbacks out here. And some teams have third-string quarterbacks. He's definitely good enough to be in the league, but he won't be. Sadly."

Ramsey is off to a strong start with 128 combined tackles, 31 passes defended, six interceptions and a touchdown across his first two seasons. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's best corner for the 2017 campaign.

That success means his view of the quarterbacks carries at least some weight. His comments about Allen will certainly add some extra intrigue to the Nov. 25 clash between the Jags and Bills should the rookie gunslinger have taken over the Buffalo offense by that point.