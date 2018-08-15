Report: Roma Join Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool Targeting Leon Bailey

TF-Images/Getty Images

Roma are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who has also been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to SportMediaset (h/t Calciomercato), Roma's director of football, Monchi, has scouted the 21-year-old, but the Serie A club could struggle to meet his €50 million (£44.5 million) valuation.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have missed their chance to sign Bailey this summer with the Premier League transfer deadline having already passed. The deadline for Serie A clubs to sign new players is Friday evening, and this could give them the edge if they are serious about signing Bailey.

Bailey moved to Leverkusen from Genk in January 2017 for a €20 million fee, though he failed to make an immediate impact and was afforded only eight appearances from the bench in the Bundesliga in 2016-17. But in his first full season in the German top flight, he began to show just how talented an attacking player he is, per Squawka:

Bailey only just turned 21 and already boasts an array of attacking attributes that could see him flourish in Serie A as he has begun to in Germany. Leverkusen will not let him go easily, though, and if Roma can't meet Bailey's asking price, he will likely stay put, at least until January.