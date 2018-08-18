One Thing We've Learned About Each NFL Team During Training Camp

1 of 32

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Sam Bradford to a one-year deal, which can extend to two years if he's on the roster three days before the 2019 league year, per Spotrac. In April, the front office executed a draft-day trade with the Oakland Raiders to move up to No. 10 for their quarterback of the future, Josh Rosen.

Offseason headlines framed Rosen as an NFL-ready quarterback because of his time at UCLA operating in a pro-style system under head coach Jim Mora. He impressed the Cardinals coaching staff early in the offseason, but head coach Steve Wilks declared the starting position as Bradford's job to lose during camp.

That gives Rosen a slim chance to win the starting role, since Bradford won't play as many preseason snaps as other starters. In order for the rookie to start Week 1, he'd have to shine so brightly that it's difficult to keep him on the sideline, or the 30-year-old would have to look incompetent in limited action.

Rosen's NFL debut didn't move the needle. He completed six of his 13 pass attempts for 41 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he bounced back in the last outing, throwing 10-of-16 for 107 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans. Nonetheless, right now, Bradford has a solid grip on the starting role that he's unlikely to relinquish, barring injury.