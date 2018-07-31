The Most Important Spot Up for Grabs in Each NFL Training Camp

1 of 32

Uncredited/Associated Press

Top Contenders: Brandon Williams vs. Jamar Taylor vs. Bene Benwikere vs. Christian Campbell

Although the assumed quarterback battle between Sam Bradford and rookie Josh Rosen is making headlines, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks made it clear the veteran will start if he's healthy.

However, the Cardinals' search for a solid cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson continues into the 2018 offseason. Tramon Williams started nine games at the position last season and signed with the Green Bay Packers during free agency.

If anyone possesses the credentials to discover a starter at the position, it's Wilks. He served as a defensive backs coach for nine seasons, and Josh Norman earned All-Pro honors under his watch in 2015 with the Carolina Panthers.

Among the four contenders, Campbell, the Cardinals' 2018 sixth-round draft pick, looks like a long shot, but then again, no one saw Norman as a top cornerback when he came into the league as a fifth-rounder out of Coastal Carolina. Benwikere deserves some consideration due to his familiarity with Wilks in Carolina. Nonetheless, he's only started 14 games in his career. Williams and Taylor seem to be the top choices to start in 2018.



Projected Winner: Jamar Taylor

The Cardinals traded a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Cleveland Browns to acquire Taylor. He started 29 games over the past two seasons and held his own more so during the 2016 campaign, logging 13 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Thus far, Williams hasn't shown much, and the previous coaching staff relegated him to special teams last year.

The veteran Taylor likely takes the spot opposite Peterson with a decent track record at the position over the past two terms.