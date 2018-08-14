Browns Fight Erupts After Jarvis Landry Throws Football at Terrance Mitchell

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Things got heated at Cleveland Browns training camp Tuesday.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry took exception to cornerback Terrance Mitchell stepping over him after a completion and promptly fired the ball at his teammate's helmet.

The two proceeded to exchange blows before taking things to the turf:

According to 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter, that scuffle was one of three. The first pitted wide receiver Jeff Janis against defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon, while the second featured linebacker Brady Sheldon and cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

"Those things—this is football," head coach Hue Jackson said, per 92.3 The Fan's Keith Britton. "It's not something we want, but it's gonna happen. We're men."