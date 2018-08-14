HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2018: Best Browns Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 2

HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2018: Best Browns Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 2August 15, 2018
Hard Knocks with the Cleveland Browns returned Tuesday with an intimate look at the drama that has unfolded behind the scenes in Berea, Ohio, over the past week.
Off the bat, that meant focusing on a pair of wide receivers.
One was rookie Antonio Callaway, who found himself in trouble after he was cited for marijuana possession Aug. 5.
Citing a league source, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported "Callaway had his car shipped from Florida and hadn't used it in at least a few weeks" and that his friends had been using it while he was in Cleveland.
However, Callaway withheld the citation from the coaching staff and front office before finally meeting with head coach Hue Jackson and general manager John Dorsey:
Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN
#HardKnocks shows Antonio Callaway distracted at practice. Hue Jackson & Todd Haley ask him if he's OK. Haley tells him he needs him & everything will work out - without knowing about the traffic stop
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Antonio Callaway would have had a Rd 1 grade. Off-field was just so scary.
The organization has since issued statements in support of Callaway, but Jackson made it clear in Tuesday's episode the University of Florida product is on a short leash.
"I believe you," he said. "But If I am wrong on this one, then I am gonna have your ass."
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Todd Haley to Jarvis Landry on Antonio Callaway: "Hey. You need to take that kid on. I don't care if he's f---ing living at your house. We can't have him f--- up. You've got all this passion ... Larry Fitzgerald would."
Elsewhere, cameras were along for the ride the day Corey Coleman was shipped to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Following a montage of his inconsistencies on the practice field, Coleman was shown walking into Jackson's office and demanding a trade because he wasn't running with the first team:
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Wow. Off the bat #HardKnocksHBO reveals Corey Coleman asked for a trade in Hue Jackson's office after running with the second team.
As if that wasn't compelling enough, practice got heated when Jackson called out the whole team for its lackadaisical showing:
Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN
"That aint the way we practice...That’s some bulls---... you can't practice like this and be good...I want more...I expect more...Unmotivated talent don't do s---" - Hue Jackson tearing into his #Browns on #HardKnocks
And then the Browns' preseason opener against the New York Giants rolled around, with Baker Mayfield under center for the first time in his professional career:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
BOOM! Baker Mayfield's first TD drive was beautiful! New episodes of #HardKnocks air Tuesdays at 10pm ET on @hbo https://t.co/Dl4oGALT0N
Mayfield and Co. will be back at it Friday against the Buffalo Bills for what promises to be another action-packed tilt.
And with tempers flaring at Browns practice this week, there won't be a shortage of intrigue when Episode 3 airs next Tuesday.
Hue to Callaway: 'I'm Gonna Have Your Ass' If Lying