HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2018: Best Browns Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 2

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Hard Knocks with the Cleveland Browns returned Tuesday with an intimate look at the drama that has unfolded behind the scenes in Berea, Ohio, over the past week.

Off the bat, that meant focusing on a pair of wide receivers.

One was rookie Antonio Callaway, who found himself in trouble after he was cited for marijuana possession Aug. 5.

Citing a league source, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported "Callaway had his car shipped from Florida and hadn't used it in at least a few weeks" and that his friends had been using it while he was in Cleveland.



However, Callaway withheld the citation from the coaching staff and front office before finally meeting with head coach Hue Jackson and general manager John Dorsey:

The organization has since issued statements in support of Callaway, but Jackson made it clear in Tuesday's episode the University of Florida product is on a short leash.

"I believe you," he said. "But If I am wrong on this one, then I am gonna have your ass."

Elsewhere, cameras were along for the ride the day Corey Coleman was shipped to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Following a montage of his inconsistencies on the practice field, Coleman was shown walking into Jackson's office and demanding a trade because he wasn't running with the first team:

As if that wasn't compelling enough, practice got heated when Jackson called out the whole team for its lackadaisical showing:

And then the Browns' preseason opener against the New York Giants rolled around, with Baker Mayfield under center for the first time in his professional career:

Mayfield and Co. will be back at it Friday against the Buffalo Bills for what promises to be another action-packed tilt.

And with tempers flaring at Browns practice this week, there won't be a shortage of intrigue when Episode 3 airs next Tuesday.