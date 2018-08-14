Diego Godin Says He Rejected Manchester United Move for 'Personal Reasons'

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has explained he turned down a transfer to Manchester United due to "personal reasons."

Chris Davie of Metro reported the Uruguay international has not signed a new deal with his Spanish club, but he refused the offer to play for Jose Mourinho in the Premier League.

Godin said ahead of the European Super Cup Final on Tuesday:

"I have not renewed [with Atletico]. I have had offers, although I have decided to stay for personal reasons and I am only thinking about the final. But I have not extended my contract. I saw that news came out but I do not know where it came from."

MB Media/Getty Images

Per Davie, the Red Devils triggered the player's €25 million (£22.5 million) release clause, only for Godin to turn his back on a move to Old Trafford in the final days of the English summer transfer window.

United's attempt to add a centre-back fell flat in recent weeks, forcing Mourinho to start the campaign with his usual defence.

The Special One added right-back prospect Diogo Dalot from Porto, but the club lack passing ability in central defence.

Mourinho has plenty of numbers for his back-four, but the starting XI needs fresh leadership.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

United began their Premier League season with a victory at home to Leicester City, as Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were partnered at the heart of the defence.

Both players performed well, but Godin would have given United incredible knowledge and control from the back this term.

Mourinho's lack of transfers has left his side weakened compared to other top sides, and a genuine title challenge appears unlikely.

United legend Paul Scholes recently commented he thinks his former team have slipped further behind local rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

According to Metro, Scholes said:

"When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don’t think they [United] have the quality of those two teams at the minute.

Liverpool have made some really good signings. United finished above them last season. I just don’t see United getting closer to City.

City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about and Manchester United seem to be not too sure what’s going on.

You don’t really know the team, you don’t really know the players, you don’t know how they’re going to perform from one week to the next."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

At 32, Godin would have been an ageing addition to the Old Trafford squad, with United supporters craving the signing of long-term prospects.

The Uruguayan would have been a stop-gap solution for United's issues, but his overall quality is undoubted.

Godin featured in 42 matches in La Liga and Europe last season, and he remained fit and reliable throughout the campaign.

The pace of the Premier League might have worried Godin as he considered the potential deal, but his calmness would have been invaluable for the English giants.

Mourinho will now have to wait until January if he wants to sign a new centre-back, but with Bailly and Lindelof competing with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, the manager still has a collection of international defenders at his disposal.