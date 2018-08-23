Each MLB Team's Projected September Call-Up Who'll Never Be Sent Down AgainAugust 23, 2018
Each MLB Team's Projected September Call-Up Who'll Never Be Sent Down Again
Major League Baseball rosters are about to get a whole bunch of new additions in September. Some of them might stick around for good.
We're going to consider one likely September call-up for each MLB team who has the potential to become a major league regular. The list mostly consists of prospects, although some are players with prior major league experience.
A key thing to remember about September call-ups is that players must be on the 40-man roster. Things are liable to change, but for now that excludes young luminaries such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Austin Riley.
At any rate, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Jimmie Sherfy
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a tenuous grip on first place in the National League West. Among the things they could use are upgrades for a bullpen that's slipped into mediocrity since the All-Star break.
Enter Jimmie Sherfy. Again.
Sherfy broke through with nine scoreless appearances last September and then found himself on the club's postseason roster. However, shoulder fatigue held him back in spring training and cost him a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster. He's since made only four major league appearances in 2018.
Sherfy still rates as one of the D-backs' best prospects, though, and he's looked the part for Triple-A Reno. He and his high-octane fastball have racked up a 1.34 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.
Sherfy would fit well in an Arizona pen that's short on strikeout pitchers. Come the winter, he'll be a convenient in-house replacement for Brad Ziegler or Jake Diekman.
Atlanta Braves: Touki Toussaint
As the Atlanta Braves seek to finish off their surprising rise in the NL East, Austin Riley may be the prospect fans are most anxious to see.
That's probably not happening. Riley's progress has slowed at Triple-A Gwinnett. Besides, he isn't on Atlanta's 40-man roster, and Johan Camargo has been handling third base just fine.
Instead, expanded rosters will most likely be a boon to the Braves' many pitching prospects. Up to and especially including Touki Toussaint.
The right-hander was a wild card when the Braves acquired him from Arizona in 2015. He's since blossomed into one of baseball's most exciting pitching prospects. The Braves recently got an up-close look at the 22-year-old's potential when he debuted with six one-run innings August 13.
That looks like Toussaint's first step toward claiming a permanent spot in the Braves' starting rotation. In September (if not even sooner) should come the second, third, fourth and so on.
Baltimore Orioles: Austin Hays
The Baltimore Orioles got a new top prospect when they traded Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Back came Yusniel Diaz, who packs a mighty stick.
Trouble is, Diaz has only advanced as far as Double-A. He also hasn't advanced onto the Orioles' 40-man roster.
Their big September call-up is thus likely to be the guy who was supposed to be their next big thing in 2018: Austin Hays.
Hays, 23, debuted with the Orioles last September after posting a .958 OPS and 32 homers in the minors. He promptly went into 2018 ranked as one of baseball's top outfield prospects. But then came shoulder and ankle injuries that have largely derailed his 2018 season.
With an .859 OPS since rejoining Double-A Bowie, a healthy Hays has been looking more like himself of late. That plus Mark Trumbo's knee injury should equal another chance for him to take flight with the Orioles in September.
Boston Red Sox: Chandler Shepherd
Given that they're 88-39 as is, the Boston Red Sox are a tough nut for non-established players to crack. On top of that, their farm system is devoid of impact MLB-ready talent.
But if one guy has a prayer of latching on this September, it's Chandler Shepherd.
The 25-year-old is walking an unusual path to the majors. Whereas most talented pitchers begin as starters and transition to the bullpen after something (or somethings) go wrong, Shepherd began as a reliever and transitioned into a full-time starter this year.
His sharp control and four-pitch arsenal have helped him make a successful transition. He's going especially strong at the moment with a 3.18 ERA and 23-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last four starts.
With Craig Kimbrel, Joe Kelly, Drew Pomeranz and Nathan Eovaldi set to leave as free agents this winter, Shepherd could return as a swingman for 2019 and beyond.
Chicago Cubs: Dillon Maples
Speaking of deep major league teams with little impact talent down on the farm, the Chicago Cubs are in the same boat as the Red Sox.
Still, Dillon Maples can help them in the stretch run.
The 26-year-old reliever has already made nine appearances for the Cubs across 2017 and 2018. By and large, they've been disappointing. As in, an 11.42 ERA "disappointing."
But if nothing else, Maples boasts a triple-digit fastball that feeds into an elite strikeout talent. He's whiffed 71 batters in only 37.1 innings for Triple-A Iowa this year. He's also set down 17 of the 44 major league hitters he's faced.
Walks have been Maples' bugaboo, but he's made some progress (one or no walks in 10 of 12 appearances) since July 13. If he keeps that up, then he stands to be a big help for a Cubs bullpen that needs as many strikeouts as it can get.
Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez
The Chicago White Sox have already called up one of their prized prospects. Michael Kopech and his Pedro Martinez-approved arm made their major league debut Tuesday.
Up next: Eloy Jimenez.
Currently MLB.com's No. 3 prospect, the 21-year-old slugger is running out of things to prove in the minors. After breaking out with a .947 OPS and 19 homers in 2017, he's continued with a .951 OPS and 21 homers against superior competition in 2018.
Indeed, Jimenez is more ready for the majors right now than he's ever been. He's put up a .985 OPS and 11 homers in 43 games for Triple-A Charlotte, including a 1.044 OPS and nine homers since the break.
The fact that Jimenez is still in the minors despite his constant raking might suggest the White Sox don't want to start his service time clock until next year. But if they're comfortable starting Kopech's, they're out of excuses not to start Jimenez's.
Cincinnati Reds: Jose Lopez
This might have been Nick Senzel's spot if things had panned out differently. Alas, the sweet-swinging infielder is out for the year with a torn finger tendon.
Pickings are otherwise slim on the Cincinnati Reds' 40-man roster. But since this is a team that needs pitching above all else, things may soon be looking up for Jose Lopez.
Lopez, 24, isn't the best prospect the Reds have. In fact, he only checks in at No. 28 for MLB.com. But he does have an MLB-ready profile, complete with a decent three-pitch mix and pretty good control.
These things haven't resulted in a great year at Triple-A Lousiville, but Lopez is finishing strong. Go back to July 2, and he has a 3.29 ERA and a 46-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine starts.
Lopez is a candidate to get some starts for the Reds in September. After that should come a spot in what promises to be a wide-open rotation competition in spring training.
Cleveland Indians: Ben Taylor
Now that Francisco Mejia is gone, right-hander Triston McKenzie is the best prospect the Cleveland Indians have. And he's about a year shy of being ready for the majors.
For the Indians, September may be all about finding out if any of their depth pieces have untapped potential. Among that lot, Ben Taylor looks like a sleeper.
The 25-year-old has failed to make an impression in the majors, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 20 career appearances. However, he's been money for Triple-A Columbus this year. In 53.1 innings, he's whiffed 66 and walked only eight.
Further, Taylor has been turning up the heat in August. Through 10.2 innings, he's struck out 13, walked one and allowed only five hits and one run.
Put this guy with Brad Hand, Andrew Miller, Cody Allen and Adam Cimber, and the Indians could have a heck of a bullpen lined up for September and beyond.
Colorado Rockies: Raimel Tapia
It's remarkable that the Colorado Rockies are on the doorstep of the playoffs, considering that they have arguably baseball's worst outfield chained to their leg.
Before long, that should equal yet another chance for Raimel Tapia.
He hasn't made much of an impression in the 106 games he's played with the Rockies. But he's still only 24 years old, and the athleticism that once made him one of the organization's top prospects is still there.
So are the numbers. Tapia has dominated at Triple-A Albuquerque to the tune of a .308/.359/.512 slash line, 11 homers and 20 steals in 22 tries. As per usual, he's also played all three outfield spots.
Tapia should give Colorado's outfield a boost in September. After that, he could slide into one of the spots vacated by Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra this winter.
Detroit Tigers: Willi Castro
Detroit Tigers fans may be hungering for a look at slugging prospect Christin Stewart, but there are complications on that front.
For one thing, he isn't on the team's 40-man roster. For another, it's been rough sledding for him at Triple-A Toledo since June.
Instead, Tigers fans should get hyped for Willi Castro.
The 21-year-old hasn't been in Detroit's system for long, as he just came over from the Indians in the Leonys Martin trade in July. But he's certainly gotten comfortable. In 19 games for Double-A Erie, Castro is batting .346 with a .981 OPS.
That's good stuff for an infielder who also has what it takes to stick at shortstop. The Tigers should give him a close-up this September and then give serious thought to keeping him at short permanently once Jose Iglesias departs as a free agent.
Houston Astros: Dean Deetz
Expanded rosters will be an excuse for the Houston Astros to give J.D. Davis, A.J. Reed and Derek Fisher yet another shot to make their mark.
Elsewhere, September should also bring a chance for Dean Deetz.
The Astros were excited about Deetz last summer, as general manager Jeff Luhnow referred to him as "one of our sleepers" to Jake Kaplan of Baseball America. Then their expectations were thrown for a loop in January when the 24-year-old righty got an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
Nonetheless, Deetz is coming back strong. He's pitched almost exclusively in relief since returning June 12, and he's used his deadly fastball-slider combination to rack up a 0.85 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 31.2 innings across three levels, including Triple-A Fresno.
Deetz will be ineligible to help the Astros in October. But he could get their attention this September, and he might still have it when spring training opens up.
Kansas City Royals: Kelvin Gutierrez
Remember when the Kansas City Royals traded Kelvin Herrera to the Washington Nationals and the consensus was that they didn't get enough back for him?
Kelvin Gutierrez is making an effort to change that.
The 23-year-old entered Kansas City's system with a rock-solid glove but needing to prove that he had a bat worthy of everyday duty at third base. He's risen to the challenge in 51 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He's hit .292 and raised his slugging percentage from .391 to .443.
As of now, the Royals are entrusting the hot corner to Hunter Dozier. That's not going well. The 27-year-old former prospect has neither hit not fielded well enough to get a grip on the position.
The Royals should consider that just another excuse to give Gutierrez his shot.
Los Angeles Angels: Jose Briceno
The Los Angeles Angels will have much to figure out this winter, including who they can trust as an everyday catcher for the long haul.
Luckily for them, Jose Briceno has already presented himself as a tantalizing candidate.
Briceno did a lot of bouncing around in the minors between 2010 and 2017, but not a lot of impressing. Particularly not at the plate, where he struggled mightily against upper-level pitching in 2016 and 2017.
That's changed in 2018. The 25-year-old has raked with an .827 OPS in 25 games at Triple-A Salt Lake, and he even managed a .764 OPS in 30 games with the Angels between May 26 and August 13.
The Angels had to send Briceno back down when they activated Rene Rivera off the disabled list August 15. But he should get called back up for September, and he then stands to be an in-house option to replace Rivera if he goes elsewhere via free agency.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Alex Verdugo
Matt Kemp's return to greatness with the Dodgers was a great story for a while there, but the shine has been wearing off. The veteran has just a .431 OPS since July 24.
That's your cue, Alex Verdugo.
Although the 22-year-old has played in 29 games with the Dodgers, he's still technically a prospect. And a darn good one, at that. He ranks at No. 28 overall for MLB.com.
Verdugo's bat is his biggest selling point. He's a .323/.389/.455 career hitter in 199 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, with nearly as many walks (80) as strikeouts (94) and 65 extra-base hits.
Roster tightness may be the only reason the Dodgers haven't already called on Verdugo to give them a boost. But he should get the call as soon as September arrives, and a permanent spot could then be as good as his.
Miami Marlins: Sandy Alcantara
No National League team has done worse than the Miami Marlins' 4.81 ERA, so it suffices to say they must prioritize pitching as they seek to progress with their rebuild.
Calling Sandy Alcantara back to the majors in September would be a solid step in the right direction.
The Marlins first promoted the 22-year-old on June 29, and they were planning on giving him another start after that. Alas, he developed an infection that required a stint on the DL.
Alcantara hasn't been seen in the majors since then, but he's been getting in some good practice with Triple-A New Orleans. He has a 3.32 ERA in his last three starts with 17 strikeouts and two walks in 19 innings.
Alcantara should get another start or two for the Marlins in September. After that, they'll have every excuse to see if he can parlay his high-90s fastball and sharp slider into a career as a starter.
Milwaukee Brewers: Jacob Nottingham
Expanded rosters should be the Milwaukee Brewers' cue to bring Domingo Santana back into the fold, but his return might not be permanent. He's a casualty of an outfield logjam that won't necessarily be broken up this winter.
Health permitting, look for Jacob Nottingham to gain a solid footing instead.
This is a "health permitting" scenario because the 23-year-old catcher is on the shelf with a chip fracture in his wrist. Even if he's technically recovered from that come September, the Brewers may choose not to push their luck.
Or, they could determine that their best move is to roll the dice on Nottingham's bat. Considering that their catchers have just a .651 OPS on the season while he has an .889 OPS at Triple-A, it may be a risk they're willing to take with a trip to October on the line.
If successful, Nottingham would stand to be a Brewer for a long time.
Minnesota Twins: Fernando Romero
With Jose Berrios, Kohl Stewart and now Stephen Gonsalves all rubbing elbows, a homegrown starting rotation is starting to take shape for the Minnesota Twins.
Their next step should be to reintroduce Fernando Romero.
The hard-throwing righty entered the year as one of the organization's top prospects, and he initially lived up to his billing when he got called up in May. Through five starts, he was rocking a 1.88 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.
The 23-year-old has fallen on rough times since then. And with 134.2 total innings on his arm, the Twins must have it in mind not to push him much harder.
Still, it's all but certain that they'll want another look at Romero in September. After that should come a chance to nab a rotation spot next spring. With little left to prove in the minors, he and his big arm should be equal to the task.
New York Mets: Tomas Nido
It's past time for New York Mets fans to get excited about slugging first baseman Peter Alonso, who's put up a .948 OPS and slammed 31 home runs at Double-A and Triple-A this season.
But since Alonso isn't yet on the team's 40-man roster, Mets fans may have to settle for hoping that Tomas Nido catches on in September.
Nido, 24, isn't the kind of catcher who's going to hit his way into a job. He has a commanding presence behind the plate, however. He's gunned down 45 percent of attempted base stealers in the minors over the last two years. He also gets good marks for his work with pitchers.
The Mets are bound to give Nido another look next month. With Devin Mesoraco slated for free agency this winter and Travis d'Arnaud due to follow next winter, his defense alone can earn him a steady job.
New York Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga
September should be when Jonathan Loaisiga makes his triumphant return to the New York Yankees.
The 23-year-old was a no-name prospect when 2018 opened up. But then he started striking guys out in droves in the minors, and he didn't stop once he reached the majors. In four outings with the Yankees, he whiffed 21 batters in 18 innings.
Then came shoulder inflammation that put Loaisiga on the DL in July, but he took his first step back onto the comeback trail with Double-A Trenton last Friday.
"I feel so great. I didn't feel anything. I felt 100 percent tonight," he said, per Sean Miller of NJ.com.
With Aroldis Chapman (knee) and David Robertson (shoulder) nursing injuries, there should at least be a bullpen role for Loaisiga to fill in September and maybe even October. Next spring, he should be in the mix to slide into one of the spots vacated by Robertson, Zach Britton, CC Sabathia, Lance Lynn and J.A. Happ.
Oakland Athletics: Franklin Barreto
If he was healthy, this slot would belong to up-and-coming catcher Sean Murphy, but he's still recovering from a broken hamate bone.
Franklin Barreto will have to do.
The 22-year-old used to be a regular in top prospect lists, but not anymore. His prospect eligibility has run out amid 48 games with the A's since 2017. Beyond that, he's had issues working out his kinks at the major league level.
More lately, however, the sweet-swinging infielder has been looking more ready for major league duty. He boasts an .857 OPS and 15 homers overall for Triple-A Nashville, and he's gone supernova with a 1.223 OPS in August.
The A's should welcome Barreto as an extra infielder for their playoff push next month. If he stays hot, he's bound to be first up to replace Jed Lowrie at second base in 2019.
Philadelphia Phillies: Enyel De Los Santos
The Philadelphia Phillies' postseason chase has hit a wall in August, no thanks to a bullpen that's hit a wall of its own with a 5.28 ERA.
That's a problem that Enyel De Los Santos may be able to help with.
The 22-year-old righty began the year off the major prospect boards, but he's built up a following by putting up a 2.56 ERA at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. To wit, he's the most recent addition to Baseball America's top 100 list.
De Los Santos has worked exclusively as a starter in the minors this year, but the Phillies showed a willingness to try him as a reliever August 8. More of that is in order for September, as he has a nasty fastball-changeup combination that can make him a weapon in relief.
Come next spring, a strong September could prove to be De Los Santos' springboard into either Philly's rotation or bullpen.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Jesus Liranzo
It's been mostly downhill for the Pittsburgh Pirates since they went for it by adding Chris Archer on July 31. They've all but fallen out of the race with a 7-12 August.
The best thing the Pirates can do now is see if their roster has any goodies they might carry into next season. Options are slim in that regard, but Jesus Liranzo has some potential.
The 23-year-old was on a wild ride early on, as he was with the Orioles and Dodgers before landing with the Pirates via waivers in April. But with the help of a trusty fastball-slider combination, he's put up a solid 2.56 ERA in 38 appearances at Double-A and Triple-A since settling in.
Liranzo has also walked only 3.8 batters per nine innings since June 12, which is a big improvement by his standards. If he can carry that control over to September, he should get a chance to audition for Pittsburgh's bullpen next spring.
San Diego Padres: Francisco Mejia
The San Diego Padres effectively took a flier on Francisco Mejia when they acquired him from Cleveland. Although he was having a disappointing season at the time, he entered the year as one of MLB's elite prospects.
So far, so good.
Through 22 games with Triple-A El Paso, the 22-year-old has hit .313/.363/.482 with three home runs. The Indians were trying to make a utility player out of him, which may have something to do with why the Padres have kept him at catcher.
"It's important for me to be a catcher," he said in July, per Chris Jenkins of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Mejia's debut with the Padres is surely just around the corner. Once he makes it, probably the only question will be whether he returns in 2019 as the team's everyday catcher or in some sort of timeshare with defensive wizard Austin Hedges.
San Francisco Giants: Aramis Garcia
Suddenly, the San Francisco Giants have long-term question marks looming over catcher.
The Giants already knew veteran backup Nick Hundley was ticketed for free agency. Now they also have to worry about Buster Posey. According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, the 31-year-old is likely to have season-ending hip surgery.
This feels like an inevitable signal that Posey's days as an everyday catcher are limited. In turn, it should be their signal to inject some youth into the position by promoting Aramis Garcia.
The 25-year-old is MLB-ready after a five-year minor league journey that's taken him as far as Triple-A Sacramento. While he's not much of a hitter, he's turned himself into a competent defender with an especially strong arm.
Garcia is ready to take some pressure off Posey. At least until Joey Bart, the No. 2 pick in June, is ready to become the Giants' next star behind the dish.
Seattle Mariners: Matt Festa
With Adam Warren, David Phelps, Zach Duke and Marc Rzepczynski due for free agency, quite a few spots in the Seattle Mariners bullpen will open up this winter.
Thus, they're set for a September subplot in which a handful of September call-ups jockey for position on the team's radar. Of the bunch, Matt Festa is worth keeping an eye on.
The 25-year-old righty was drafted in the seventh round as a starter in 2016 but moved to the bullpen in 2017. He promptly took off with a 12.8 strikeouts-per-nine rate for High-A Modesto. He's kept it up this year with a 12.0 K/9 for Double-A Arkansas.
Of course, Festa has yet to stick with the Mariners. But his skills—namely: good control of a solid fastball-slider combo—are fit to help them with their postseason push in September. After that, a permanent bullpen spot could be his for the taking.
St. Louis Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos
How are the St. Louis Cardinals suddenly knocking on the door of the postseason? It's part Matt Carpenter, and part a bullpen that's gotten red-hot with a 2.06 ERA in August.
St. Louis' bullpen could get even better once Giovanny Gallegos is added to the mix.
Although he's 27 years old with 20 major league appearances under his belt, Gallegos is still technically a prospect. Since jumping from the Yankees to the Cardinals in the Chasen Shreve trade, he's been of the "rising" variety with eight scoreless appearances for Triple-A Memphis.
Gallegos has the hard fastball-slider combination that you expect from a late-inning reliever, plus a changeup that he can break out as a show-me offering. With these things, he can help the Cardinals in September and then possibly step into Bud Norris' empty shoes in the winter.
Tampa Bay Rays: Austin Meadows
The Tampa Bay Rays have already gotten one good piece out of the Archer trade. They seem to have cracked the code on former top prospect Tyler Glasnow, who's been excellent in four outings.
Up next is Austin Meadows, whose ceiling goes even higher.
Like Glasnow, Meadows spent years as a top prospect before running into disappointment at the major league level with the Pirates. He started off strong but then slumped his way back to the minors. Then he got dealt.
From the outside looking in, the 23-year-old now appears to be playing angry. Through 19 games with Triple-A Durham, Meadows owns a 1.090 OPS and six home runs. He'd hit only two homers in 42 games for Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate.
The Rays should call Meadows up for a look-see in September. After that, they may be all too happy to hand him Carlos Gomez's spot in right field this winter.
Texas Rangers: Willie Calhoun
The Texas Rangers are approaching "now or never" time with Willie Calhoun.
The 23-year-old was the big prize in the July 2017 trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, and he initially made good on the hype. He put up a .911 OPS at Triple-A Round Rock and later took Justin Verlander deep for his first major league homer.
Ups and downs have ensued since then. Calhoun went into spring training as a favorite for a left field job, but he neither hit nor fielded well enough to earn it. He's matured and continued to hit in the minors since then, but his power has been absent.
Nevertheless, it's already been determined that Calhoun will get another shot with the Rangers in September. As long as he hits, he could stay for good. If Joey Gallo needs to go back to third base to replace a retiring Adrian Beltre, the Rangers will have an opening in left field.
Toronto Blue Jays: Anthony Alford
The big question here is why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't be the Toronto Blue Jays' biggest September call-up.
It's not because he hasn't earned it. He may only be 19 years old, but all the Hall of Famer's son has done this year is hit .394 with a 1.104 OPS across four minor league levels, including Triple-A Buffalo. Hence why he's baseball's No. 1 prospect for MLB.com and, oh, pretty much everyone else.
Rather, this has everything to do with service time. If the Blue Jays do promote Guerrero next month, they risk controlling him for only six years in the long run. If they hold back his debut until next April, they can make it seven years. It's a practice that ought to be outlawed, but for now it's within their rights.
Anthony Alford will have to suffice. The 24-year-old is a well-regarded prospect in his own right, one who already has major league service under his belt. Next month should be his chance to audition for a role in 2019, either as a regular or as a speedy fourth outfielder.
Guerrero, meanwhile, will have to wait.
Washington Nationals: Victor Robles
The Washington Nationals have officially sent up a white flag, and it may be just a few months before they say goodbye to Bryce Harper.
Good thing they have Victor Robles to pin their hopes on.
The hype surrounding the 21-year-old isn't as strong as it was last season, when he established himself as a future superstar en route to his major league debut in September. To this end, the hyperextended elbow he suffered in April didn't help matters.
Nonetheless, Robles still checks in as baseball's No. 5 prospect at MLB.com. Beyond a tantalizing blend of power and speed, he has the hit tool of a veteran.
Robles should get a chance to put his skills to work in the big leagues next month. After that, he can slide right into Harper's shoes and form a dynamic duo with Juan Soto that will last for years and years.
Stats are accurate through Tuesday, August 21, and are courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.