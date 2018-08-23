Each MLB Team's Projected September Call-Up Who'll Never Be Sent Down Again

0 of 30

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Major League Baseball rosters are about to get a whole bunch of new additions in September. Some of them might stick around for good.

We're going to consider one likely September call-up for each MLB team who has the potential to become a major league regular. The list mostly consists of prospects, although some are players with prior major league experience.

A key thing to remember about September call-ups is that players must be on the 40-man roster. Things are liable to change, but for now that excludes young luminaries such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Austin Riley.

At any rate, we'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.