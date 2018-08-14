UConn, Tennessee to Renew Women's College Basketball Rivalry in 2020, 2021

John Bazemore/Associated Press

One of the greatest rivalries in college basketball history is set to renew in the coming years.

The Connecticut Huskies and the Tennessee Lady Vols will go head-to-head at UConn on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, and at Tennessee in 2021.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma expressed his excitement in a statement, via UTsports.com:

"I am happy to have the Lady Vols back on our schedule and am thrilled that proceeds to our games will benefit such an important endeavor like the Pat Summitt Foundation. I know our fans will be excited to renew the rivalry with Tennessee and expect them to fill the building for some good basketball and a great cause."

Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick echoed those sentiments, via the team's official website:

"We are so excited to join UConn for games that will generate incredible interest for women's basketball and benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

"Basketball fans will be intrigued to watch these two programs meet on the court again, and I know Lady Vols and Huskies fans will be eager to pack arenas, cheer on their teams and make a difference for some very worthy causes, including one bearing the name of my coach, mentor and friend."

UConn and Tennessee have been the most successful programs in the history of the sport, with their dominance dating back decades. The Huskies hold the record for most Final Four appearances (19) and championships (11) with Tennessee following closely behind in each category (18 Final Fours and eight championships).

When the now-late Pat Summitt was leading the Lady Vols, the two schools met with great frequency—and often on the biggest stage. UConn holds a 13-9 series edge, including a 5-2 advantage in the NCAA tournament and a 4-0 record in the championship game. Tennessee has, however, won the last three meetings.

The two squads have not faced off since Jan. 6, 2007, a 70-64 Lady Vols victory.

Tennessee won back-to-back titles in 2007-08 but has not made it back to the Final Four since. Meanwhile, UConn has been to every Final Four since 2008 and has won six championships in the process.