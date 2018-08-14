Gareth Bale Recalls His Amazing Goal in the Champions League Final

Gareth Bale Recalls His Amazing Goal in the Champions League FinalAugust 14, 2018
Gareth Bale admits he was "angry" when he started last May's Champions League final against Liverpool on the bench.
But it didn't stop being the key man in the match.
Here he talks us through his magical bicycle kick that made it 2-1 for Real in a match they ultimately won 3-1.
