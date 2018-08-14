Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Talks Alexandre Lacazette Partnership at Arsenal

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has talked up his relationship with Alexandre Lacazette and said there is a "spark" between them in the Gunners attack.

After Arsenal's 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, Aubameyang added he is open to playing on the left flank so that the Frenchman can take up the No. 9 role, per Julien Laurens of ESPN FC:

"We really get on well. There is a spark between us when we are both on the pitch together. We look for each other, we saw it today [Sunday] against City when he came on. I don't mind playing on the left if Laca is in the centre. We both want to do our best for the team."

