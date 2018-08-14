Manchester United 'Confident' of Making David De Gea Best-Paid EPL Goalkeeper

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make star No. 1 David De Gea the best-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League and are confident the Spain international will extend his stay at the club.

The Red Devils have the option of extending De Gea's current deal, which expires next summer, by a further year. However, the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan reported they're ready to tie him to new terms worth £200,000 per week, the highest salary for any stopper in England's top flight.

Real Madrid's £32 million capture of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea has taken one major figure out of the race in United's efforts to retain De Gea, with Los Blancos having been persistently linked with the Spain No. 1 in recent years.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News elaborated further on the contract speculation and said United will have no issues in extending De Gea's stay:

The 27-year-old is approaching the end of the deal he signed in September 2015, and it's hardly surprising United are so willing to financially reward their most consistent star in those years since.

De Gea endured a torrid time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and committed several out-of-character mistakes as Spain exited the tournament in the round of 16. Kieran Canning of AFP noted it didn't take long for him to get back to top form:

The Spaniard was important to United in Friday's Premier League opener against Leicester City, a 2-1 victory that echoed many of last season's appearances, with De Gea responsible for keeping his side in front at times.

There may have been concerns De Gea was damaged by such a disappointing World Cup, which could affect club form, but Sky Sports Statto provided evidence to suggest he is back to his best:

Links with Los Blancos have been incessant in years gone by, and it was in 2015 that he came within inches of a move only for the deal to infamously fall apart over an alleged faxing error, per BBC Sport.

Real's capture of Courtois effectively rules Real out of a move for De Gea for the foreseeable future, although United's No. 1 has previously indicated he doesn't feel the same appreciation in Spain that he does in Manchester.

In March, De Gea said, per Goal: "In England I have a great affection and respect that I do not notice so much here. But every time I come to the national team I feel fondness inside, and it is the most important thing."

The stopper has gone from shaky beginnings after arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011 aged 20, evolving to become one of the club's major cornerstones and an essential member of the squad, per Sam Pilger:

Manager Jose Mourinho brought in De Gea's former Atletico goalkeeping coach, Emilio Alvarez, to help convince him to remain at Old Trafford, while Gaughan wrote the player's father also supports his son remaining in England.

One of the few lasting figures from the days of Sir Alex Ferguson is set to be recognised as the Premier League standard in his position, a gesture that's sure to delight fans who not long ago might have feared for De Gea's future.