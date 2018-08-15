Full 2018 MLB Award Predictions at the Three-Quarter Mark

0 of 8

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

We've reached the home stretch of the 2018 MLB season. Postseason races are coming into focus. Most, if not all, of the big trades have been consummated.

It's a fine time, then, to gaze ahead and predict the winners of the major awards in each league: Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young and MVP awards.

Hot streaks, cold spells and injuries could shift the calculus between now and Game 162. But based on where things stand, here are the men who should clear space in their trophy cases.