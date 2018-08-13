Todd Haley, Gregg Williams Have Heated Argument over Baker Mayfield's Protection

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson played down an interaction between two of his coaches Monday during practice.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported offensive coordinator Todd Haley took exception when "a defender made forbidden contact" with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"Don't touch the [expletive] quarterback in practice!," Haley said to the Browns defense. "Good teams don't do it!"

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams responded by saying, "Somebody's gotta f--king block 'em."

Jackson wasn't too worried about his coordinators getting heated.

"Oh, I like a little testy," Jackson said. "Testy's good. I'm surprised we're just now getting testy. No, they're fine. I mean, those things happen. We've got men that are competing every day. Both sides are competing. That's part of football."

Fans will likely get to see exactly what transpired since cameras from NFL Films have documented the team's offseason for its Hard Knocks series. Cabot noted the cameras captured Haley and Williams' back-and-forth.

Haley is entering his first season in charge of the Browns offense after having spent six years in the same role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams joined Cleveland's staff in 2017.

Cabot described the two as "the alphiest of Alpha Dogs," so some sort of argument between Haley and Williams was probably inevitable. It's better to have that happen in training camp than on the sideline or in the film room during the regular season.