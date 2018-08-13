Gleison Tibau, UFC Part Ways After Compiling 16-12 Record in 13-Year Career

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Gleison Tibau is moving to another mixed martial arts promotion after the UFC elected not to re-sign the veteran.

Tibau confirmed as much to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, saying the organization didn't bring him back at the conclusion of his contract. Tibau went 16-12 in his 28 fights in the Octagon since 2006 and stressed there are other organizations interested in bringing him aboard.

"There are many offers coming, but nothing is set yet," Tibau said. "Rizin offered me a fight with Takanori Gomi on two weeks' notice, but I was in Brazil, I was taking care of my cookie business and wasn't even training, so I couldn't take it. ACB also sent me an offer, but then they cancelled some cards, so I turned it down."

He continued, saying: "Bellator asked me to wait a little bit, but they are interested. There's also a promotion from Abu Dhabi, another one in Russia as well. I will sign one-fight deals only so I remain free."

Tibau also said he no longer plans on fighting at lightweight moving forward after doing so throughout his UFC career.

The 35-year-old was trending in the wrong direction in the Octagon before this announcement after losing his last four fights. The most recent one came in June against Desmond Green, ending a disappointing stretch after he won three straight fights in 2014 and 2015.

Tibau fought one of his most notable opponents in his 2006 debut, which ended in a loss against Nick Diaz. He also squared off against the likes of Jim Miller, KhabibNurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson but lost those fights as well.

While he has struggled of late, Tibau parts ways with the UFC with a winning record and made it clear he plans on continuing to fight at different organizations.