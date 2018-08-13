Motorbike Rider Fabrice Miguet Dies at Age 49 After Crash in Ulster Grand Prix

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN - JUNE 08: Helmets line the pit wall before the superbike TT race in Douglas on June 8, 2009, Isle Of Man, United Kingdom. The annual TT race is one of the highlights of the motorbike racing calender with fans travelling from around the globe to watch riders compete in the 37 and three quarter mile lap exceeding speeds of 200mph. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Motorcycle racer Fabrice Miguet died on Monday following his crash at the Ulster Grand Prix two days earlier. He was 49 years old.

Event organisers released an official statement from Noel Johnston, clerk of the course at the Ulster Grand Prix, confirming the news:

"Fabrice Miguet has now passed away due to the injuries he sustained at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday.

"I've known Fabrice, or Mig as he's known to many, for over 20 years, even before I became clerk of the course at the UGP. He'd been racing at Dundrod for a long time, and was a big character who had become part of the fabric of the event.

"We have been in constant contact with his team and family since Saturday, both directly and via local authorities, and I am extremely saddened to know that he has succumbed to his injuries.

"Our thoughts are with Fabrice's parents and the Optimark team, as well his wider circle of family and friends as they come to terms with their loss."

Miguet was involved in a heavy crash on Saturday and had been on life support ever since, per MailOnline's Tom Farmery. On Sunday, the Ulster Grand Prix organisers called his injuries "un-survivable".

Miguet's crash occurred during the first Superstock race, the same day fellow competitor Davey Todd was also hospitalised with "suspected fractures." 

Weather conditions deteriorated as the day wore on, leading to abandonments:

Per Gareth Fullerton of Belfast Live, Miguet, from Normandy, had been a regular at both the Ulster Grand Prix and Isle of Man TT race, the most famous of the European road races. 

2018 has seen multiple fatalities in road racing. Gary Gastelu of Fox News reported on the deaths of rookie Adam Lyon and Dan Kneen, who both died during the Isle of Man TT. Per Jack de Menezes of the Independent, James Cowton and Williams Dunlop also died in separate crashes. 

