Baseball Signed by Babe Ruth, 1939 Baseball HOF Inductees Sells for Record $623K

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A baseball signed by Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Ty Cobb and more unsurprisingly set a record price for the most expensive signed baseball ever sold.

The ball, which was signed by 11 inductees who attended the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in 1939, sold for $623,369, according to SCP Auctions.

Joe Orlando of Collectors Universe provided a look at the baseball:

In addition to Ruth, Young and Cobb, early baseball greats like Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Connie Mack were members of the first class in Cooperstown. Only Lou Gehrig missed the ceremony because of his illness and therefore didn't sign the baseball.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, former Chicago White Sox player Marv Owen collected the 11 signatures.

The final sale was nearly double that of a Ruth-signed ball that sold for $388,375 in 2012, which was the previous record for a signed baseball, per Rovell.