Report: Barcelona Tell Ousmane Dembele He's Not for Sale amid PSG Rumours

Mosa'ab Elshamy/Associated Press

Barcelona have reportedly told star winger Ousmane Dembele he won't be sold, with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be looking at the France international.

According to Sport's Lluis Mascaro, Dembele is a part of the team's plans for the coming season. Fellow Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football.london's Rob Guest) previously reported PSG had contacted his agent.

The player himself has already publicly stated he has no plans on leaving the club this summer, as reported by Marca.

It hardly seems a coincidence this report emerged one day after the Spanish Supercup, where Dembele put in a sensational performance to help guide the team past Sevilla. His goal was a reminder of his tremendous talent, which is why the Blaugrana spent big to bring him to the Camp Nou a year ago.

Here are his numbers from that match:

The arrival of Malcom from Bordeaux earlier this summer led to the speculation, with some believing Dembele could be sent on loan. His debut season in Spain didn't go great, and the club seemed keen on adding to their wide options this summer.

But injuries played a major part in his up-and-down form last year, and Dembele reminded everyone of his sky-high potential during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He's also still just 21 years old, far too young to dismiss after just one poor season.

The fact he started against Sevilla―Malcom wasn't even on the bench, despite not featuring in the World Cup and having a more complete pre-season as a result―shows manager Ernesto Valverde has big plans for Dembele this year, and a sale seems highly unlikely at this point.