Big-Name MLB Trade Targets Who Could Help Decide Playoff Races

2 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Someday, Adrian Beltre will be in the Hall of Fame. This season, he's hitting .278 and has shown flashes of his old self.

Add several dollops of postseason-tested leadership, and you've got yourself the makings of a waiver-period steal.

"Obviously, it's going to come down to what works for the team, and what works for me," Beltre said in July of a potential trade, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "A chance for me to—if we go down that route—a chance for me to actually be part of that team, not just sitting on the bench. A chance for me to play. I'm not going to specifically say, 'I need to play every day,' but contribute to that team to win the World Series, if that's going to happen."

Trade partners could include the Philadelphia Phillies, who expressed interest in Beltre before the non-waiver deadline, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com, and could give him reps at third alongside Maikel Franco. Most essentially, Beltre would bring needed experience to a young club that's locked in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.