Little League World Series 2018: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and Format

Little League World Series 2018: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and FormatAugust 13, 2018
The field for the 2018 Little League World Series is now set, as 16 teams will battle it out for the title of champion.
Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will play host to the event once again, with the field made up of eight teams from the United States and eight international teams.
This year's tournament is set to begin on Thursday, August 16, with the championship game scheduled for August 26 when the top American team and the top international team will square off.
Below is a look at the full schedule for the opening round of games:
|2018 Little League World Series: Opening Round
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Aug. 16
|Caribbean vs. Asia-Pacific
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 16
|Mid-Atlantic vs. Midwest
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 16
|Mexico vs. Australia
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 16
|New England vs. Southwest
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Aug. 17
|Europe-Africa vs. Japan
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 17
|Northwest vs. Great Lakes
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 17
|Latin America vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Aug. 17
|Southeast vs. West
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|www.littleleague.org
Here's a quick rundown of what team will be representing each region at this year's event:
|2018 Little League World Series Participants
|US Region
|Team
|Great Lakes
|Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan
|Mid-Atlantic
|Staten Island, New York
|Midwest
|Des Moines, Iowa
|New England
|Coventry, Rhode Island
|Northwest
|Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|Southeast
|Peachtree City, Georgia
|Southwest
|Houston, Texas
|West
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|International Region
|Team
|Asia-Pacific
|Seoul, South Korea
|Australia
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|Canada
|Surrey, British Columbia
|Caribbean
|Guayama, Puerto Rico
|Europe-Africa
|Barcelona, Spain
|Japan
|Kawaguchi, Japan
|Latin America
|Arraijan, Panama
|Mexico
|Matamoros, Tamaulipas
|www.littleleague.org
The tournament features a double-elimination format, though each team is guaranteed at least three games by way of the consolation bracket.
It's worth noting the only time the bracket does not follow a double-elimination format is for the American and international finals. The slates are wiped clean for that matchup, and it's winner-take-all game to advance to the championship, so the team emerging from the loser's bracket doesn't need to win twice in a row.
All 30 games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks—ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC—with ABC playing host to the United States finals, international finals and championship games.
Who will be crowned this year's Little League World Series champion?
We'll soon find out.
