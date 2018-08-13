Little League World Series 2018: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and Format

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The field for the 2018 Little League World Series is now set, as 16 teams will battle it out for the title of champion.

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will play host to the event once again, with the field made up of eight teams from the United States and eight international teams.

This year's tournament is set to begin on Thursday, August 16, with the championship game scheduled for August 26 when the top American team and the top international team will square off.

Below is a look at the full schedule for the opening round of games:

2018 Little League World Series: Opening Round Date Game Time (ET) TV Aug. 16 Caribbean vs. Asia-Pacific 1 p.m. ESPN Aug. 16 Mid-Atlantic vs. Midwest 3 p.m. ESPN Aug. 16 Mexico vs. Australia 5 p.m. ESPN Aug. 16 New England vs. Southwest 7 p.m. ESPN2 Aug. 17 Europe-Africa vs. Japan 2 p.m. ESPN Aug. 17 Northwest vs. Great Lakes 4 p.m. ESPN Aug. 17 Latin America vs. Canada 6 p.m. ESPN Aug. 17 Southeast vs. West 8 p.m. ESPN www.littleleague.org

Here's a quick rundown of what team will be representing each region at this year's event:

2018 Little League World Series Participants US Region Team Great Lakes Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan Mid-Atlantic Staten Island, New York Midwest Des Moines, Iowa New England Coventry, Rhode Island Northwest Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Southeast Peachtree City, Georgia Southwest Houston, Texas West Honolulu, Hawaii International Region Team Asia-Pacific Seoul, South Korea Australia Gold Coast, Queensland Canada Surrey, British Columbia Caribbean Guayama, Puerto Rico Europe-Africa Barcelona, Spain Japan Kawaguchi, Japan Latin America Arraijan, Panama Mexico Matamoros, Tamaulipas www.littleleague.org

The tournament features a double-elimination format, though each team is guaranteed at least three games by way of the consolation bracket.

It's worth noting the only time the bracket does not follow a double-elimination format is for the American and international finals. The slates are wiped clean for that matchup, and it's winner-take-all game to advance to the championship, so the team emerging from the loser's bracket doesn't need to win twice in a row.

All 30 games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks—ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC—with ABC playing host to the United States finals, international finals and championship games.

Who will be crowned this year's Little League World Series champion?

We'll soon find out.