Little League World Series 2018: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and Format

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Lufkin, Texas' Malcolm Deason pauses on the mound after giving up a home run to Japan's Natsuki Yajima during the fourth inning of Little League World Series Championship baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in South Williamsport, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The field for the 2018 Little League World Series is now set, as 16 teams will battle it out for the title of champion.

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will play host to the event once again, with the field made up of eight teams from the United States and eight international teams.

This year's tournament is set to begin on Thursday, August 16, with the championship game scheduled for August 26 when the top American team and the top international team will square off.

Below is a look at the full schedule for the opening round of games:

2018 Little League World Series: Opening Round
DateGameTime (ET)TV
Aug. 16Caribbean vs. Asia-Pacific1 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 16Mid-Atlantic vs. Midwest3 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 16Mexico vs. Australia5 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 16New England vs. Southwest7 p.m.ESPN2
Aug. 17Europe-Africa vs. Japan2 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 17Northwest vs. Great Lakes4 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 17Latin America vs. Canada6 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 17Southeast vs. West8 p.m.ESPN
Here's a quick rundown of what team will be representing each region at this year's event:

2018 Little League World Series Participants
US RegionTeam
Great LakesGrosse Pointe Woods, Michigan
Mid-AtlanticStaten Island, New York
MidwestDes Moines, Iowa
New EnglandCoventry, Rhode Island
NorthwestCoeur d'Alene, Idaho
SoutheastPeachtree City, Georgia
SouthwestHouston, Texas
WestHonolulu, Hawaii
International RegionTeam
Asia-PacificSeoul, South Korea
AustraliaGold Coast, Queensland
CanadaSurrey, British Columbia
CaribbeanGuayama, Puerto Rico
Europe-AfricaBarcelona, Spain
JapanKawaguchi, Japan
Latin AmericaArraijan, Panama
MexicoMatamoros, Tamaulipas
The tournament features a double-elimination format, though each team is guaranteed at least three games by way of the consolation bracket.

It's worth noting the only time the bracket does not follow a double-elimination format is for the American and international finals. The slates are wiped clean for that matchup, and it's winner-take-all game to advance to the championship, so the team emerging from the loser's bracket doesn't need to win twice in a row.

All 30 games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks—ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC—with ABC playing host to the United States finals, international finals and championship games.

Who will be crowned this year's Little League World Series champion?

We'll soon find out.

