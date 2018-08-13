Premier League Transfers That Could Still Happen This Season

0 of 6

Premier League clubs opted for an early end to the transfer window this summer and now a host of big names have been left in limbo.

With no opportunity to move to another top-flight club in England until January, players are having to consider moves abroad or down to the Championship, where clubs can still make loan signings.

The clubs that own the out-of-favour players are also in an awkward position, as foreign teams are in a position of power to pick them up on the cheap.

Here, we take a look at some of the Premier League's biggest names trying to sort out their futures.