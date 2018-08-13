Premier League Transfers That Could Still Happen This Season

Premier League Transfers That Could Still Happen This SeasonAugust 13, 2018
Premier League clubs opted for an early end to the transfer window this summer and now a host of big names have been left in limbo.
With no opportunity to move to another top-flight club in England until January, players are having to consider moves abroad or down to the Championship, where clubs can still make loan signings.
The clubs that own the out-of-favour players are also in an awkward position, as foreign teams are in a position of power to pick them up on the cheap.
Here, we take a look at some of the Premier League's biggest names trying to sort out their futures.
Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet
Alisson is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for Liverpool this season, and only one of these men can remain part of the set-up as his back-up.
Karius was on the bench for Liverpool's first match of the season against West Ham United, but bids are arriving from foreign clubs for both players.
Turkish side Besiktas have shown interest in both goalkeepers, although a loan option for Karius would be their preference.
Napoli are also making enquiries about Mignolet, who is keen on a move to Italy if he is surplus to requirements at Anfield.
Sources suggest it is Mignolet who is most likely to be allowed to leave Liverpool, but the Partenopei will need to move quickly as the Serie A transfer window closes on Friday.
Danny Rose
Rose did not get the move he dreamed of to Manchester City or Manchester United—now he must figure out how to move on with his career.
The most intriguing loan move that could open up is with Paris Saint-Germain, who added him to their long list of new left-back options at the start of the summer.
At this stage, he does not appear to be a priority, though, and a move to Germany with Schalke 04 looks to be the most likely landing spot.
It's not the kind of club Rose expected to end up at when he gave an explosive interview to The Sun's Dave Kidd one year ago. He spoke of looking for a big contract and winning major silverware—not a loan to a team who are unlikely to challenge in Bundesliga.
However, a season-long switch will now be considered, and Spurs are open to the option of then selling him in January or next summer.
Spurs sources suggest it might be worth keeping an eye on Toby Alderweireld's situation too after his move to Old Trafford never materialised. He does not want to be kicking his heels this season and may yet move abroad.
Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko
Neither Drinkwater nor Bakayoko were in the Chelsea squad that won at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, and both are exploring ways to leave the club.
Maurizio Sarri opted for Ross Barkley in the centre of the park alongside Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the main midfield option from the bench.
Bakayoko is poised to sign for AC Milan on a season-long loan as his brother, who acts as his agent, has been working on a switch that would give the Italian outfit a chance to then buy him next summer.
Sarri made it clear when he arrived that Bakayoko would not be in his plans, and while he was slightly more open about Drinkwater's opportunites, he too may need to find a new home.
Drinkwater, 28, joined the Blues for £35 million from Leicester City last year and may decide to see out the rest of this calendar year at Stamford Bridge in case injuries open up a chance to win over the new boss.
However, if he's still at the club in January and not getting a game, he cannot hang around and will look for a Premier League move.
It's worth keeping an eye on Loftus-Cheek's situation, too. He wants game time and could rejoin Crystal Palace in the winter window if frustration sets in.
Marcos Rojo
Rojo was wanted by Everton but has been left in the Old Trafford wilderness after the Toffees opted for Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma instead.
Now he is scrambling for an escape route, and while Manchester United are not actively pushing him out the door, they won't stand in his way if they can negotiate the right move.
The most prominent interest comes from Turkey, where Fenerbahce have made contact over a possible deal.
Sporting director Damien Comolli is prepared to lead talks for him to make the switch on loan for the season.
Patrick Roberts
Patrick Vieira wants to play a part in the development of one of Manchester City's young stars.
When Roberts left Fulham in 2015, the aim was to fulfil his ambition as one of English football's brightest talents. But since arriving at Manchester City, chances have been limited. He has made just one Premier League appearance and has had two loan spells at Celtic to help gain experience.
This year is going to be more of the same. Pep Guardiola believes in him but not to the extent that he can give him game time. So where does he go?
Ideally, Roberts does not want a loan spell in the Championship. There is a feeling it will not help him adequately if he wants to one day fit into the City set-up.
Clubs from abroad are asking about a loan and one of those is Vieira at OGC Nice. He hopes his close links with his former club will help his chances of completing the deal, and it does give him the edge over other French clubs such as Bordeaux, Rennes and AS Saint-Etienne.
If Roberts does not fancy moving across the Channel, though, Celtic are open to having him for a third time.
Yannick Bolasie
Everton have an exciting new squad for this season, but it is unclear how Bolasie fits into the plan.
Theo Walcott and Richarlison are the men who will flank Cenk Tosun when fit, and Bolasie seems to have a job on his hands in convincing Marco Silva he is worthy of a starting berth.
He is being linked with both Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, but sources close to the player believe he will not dip into the Championship at this stage.
There is a feeling Bolasie will fight for his future at the club until the January window—and if things are not working out, he will then move on.
Expect him to look for a new Premier League side, possibly even a return to Crystal Palace if they can finance a deal.