Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 1st Juventus Goal in Villar Perosa Friendly Win

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo took just eight minutes to score his first Juventus goal when he opened the scoring in the annual Villar Perosa friendly between the Bianconeri's first team and youth side in Turin on Sunday.

Ronaldo also combined brilliantly with Paulo Dybala, who bagged a brace before half-time, as the senior stars romped to 5-0 win, with Claudio Marchisio also on the scoresheet.

Anticipation to see Ronaldo in a Juve shirt was obvious long before kick-off, according to ESPN FC's James Horncastle:

Ronaldo was included in a starting XI also featuring former Liverpool midfield workhorse Emre Can and ex-AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci:

An own goal from 18-year-old defensive midfielder Riccardo Cappellini put Juve B in a hole before there was even 20 minutes on the clock. Ronaldo had already gotten off the mark in typical fashion after being released by a delightful ball over the top from Federico Bernardeschi:

The goal was finished with the trademark assurance Ronaldo has displayed throughout his prolific career. Juve paid £99.2 million for just this level of coolness in front of goal.

John Elkann, controller of Fiat Chrysler and owner of a controlling stake in Juve, talked up what Ronaldo's arrival has meant for the club, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

Dybala made it three and then added a fourth five minutes before the break after tapping in the rebound when Ronaldo saw a shot saved. The latter had gotten free after a nifty link-up with Juan Cuadrado.

Substitute Marchisio made it 5-0 eight minutes after the restart. His goal wrapped up the scoring, leaving manager Massimiliano Allegri to laud Ronaldo's impact, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"Ronaldo has above all brought experience at international level and acts as extra motivation for the younger lads to aim higher. You don’t win five Ballon d’Or trophies for nothing and you can see how hard he works to get there."

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Ronaldo's presence naturally makes an already powerful Juve squad a threat in the UEFA Champions League. He won the trophy four times with Real Madrid, including firing Los Blancos to the last three in a row.

A Juventus team with a stranglehold on the Serie A title can focus on using their new star to guarantee victory in Europe.