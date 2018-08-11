Barcelona Transfer News: Bayern Munich Keen on Ivan Rakitic Amid PSG Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Ivan Rakitic is reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga giants contemplating making a move for the Croatia international, who is also wanted by Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

A report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport's Michael Benson) has detailed Die Roten's interest in Rakitic, who could replace Arturo Vidal at the Allianz Arena.

Vidal swapped Bayern for Barca earlier this summer in a deal worth up to £32 million. The Blaugrana could replace the Chile international with Manchester United's Paul Pogba, according to Benson, who could sell Rakitic to raise the funds.

Rakitic could be open to moving on if he considers the high-profile suitors reportedly intent on signing him. Among them, PSG would be prepared to pay £112.5 million to make a deal happen, per another report from Mundo Deportivo (h/t Richard Forrester of The Sun).

The hefty fee amounts to Rakitic's release clause at the Camp Nou. It would obviously represent a major investment for Bayern, particularly for a midfielder who is 30.

Rakitic does have the skills to still be an asset for any of Europe's top clubs, though. He combines industry with flair, vision and guile, making him a tenacious box-to-box marauder, as well as a useful source of creativity and goals.

Even in what was a down campaign statistically for Rakitic, those qualities helped him score twice and provide five assists last season. At least he offered a timely reminder of his talent during the this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia, where the ex-Sevilla man's resourceful displays helped the Blazers reach the final:

It's little wonder a club of Bayern's stature would be running the rule over Rakitic. However, Die Roten are hardly short of accomplished players in midfield.

Corentin Tolisso, Sebastian Rudy, Leon Goretzka and Thiago Alcantara are among manager Niko Kovac's best options. Keeping all of them won't be easy, though, with Real Madrid keen on Thiago, per Sky Germany (h/t Sky Sports).

If Thiago left, Bayern would struggle to find a replacement as capable as Rakitic. Yet Barcawould surely be reluctant to let him go after seeing Andres Iniesta move to Japan and Paulinho return to China, while Andre Gomes joined Everton on a season-long loan, per BBC Sport.

it would make more sense for manager Ernesto Valverde to keep Rakitic in place alongside Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho and Denis Suarez.