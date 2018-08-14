EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 1

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterAugust 14, 2018

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 1

0 of 7

    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    Welcome back, Premier League. Oh, how we missed you.

    Manchester United's close-fought win over Leicester City kicked off a brilliant weekend of football which ended in an imperious Manchester City display against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

    To help you chew all of the action over and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect the ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not. To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 minutes of the opening fixture.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

    When Cardiff City were last in the Premier League (2013-14), David Marshall excelled between the posts and ensured that if they were to be relegated, they wouldn't just roll over.

    It appears they have a similarly skilled and determined goalkeeper this time around in Neil Etheridge. His penalty save against Bournemouth was just one part of a brilliant performance.

    He ranks third with Alex McCarthy, who was excellent for Southampton, just above him in second, leaving first place clear for Wayne Hennessey. The performance he supplied against Fulham on Saturday might well have been his best in a Crystal Palace shirt.

    Lukasz Fabianski may have conceded four against Liverpool, but if it wasn't for his lightning reactions, West Ham United might well have shipped eight.

       

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Wayne Hennessey
    		Crystal Palace
    2Alex McCarthySouthampton
    3Neil EtheridgeCardiff City
    4Joe HartBurnley
    5Ben FosterWatford
    6David De Gea
    		Manchester United
    7Asmir BegovicBournemouth
    8Ederson MoraesManchester City
    9Lukasz FabianskiWest Ham United
    10Martin DubravkaNewcastle United

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    Who had Aaron Wan-Bissaka down to be the best right-back of the opening Premier League weekend?

    The 20-year-old put in a stout defensive showing to keep Fulham off the scoresheet and then surged forward to send Wilfried Zaha through for a late winner.

    No one else came close to his level in the opening week, though Seamus Coleman, Kyle Walker, Daryl Janmaat and Adam Smith did impress. Simon Francis makes the cut despite playing just 23 minutes as he was solid and provided an assist.

        

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Aaron Wan-BissakaCrystal Palace
    2Kyle WalkerManchester City
    3Daryl JanmaatWatford
    4Matthew LowtonBurnley
    5Adam SmithBournemouth
    6Seamus ColemanEverton
    7DeAndre YedlinNewcastle United
    8Trent Alexander-Arnold
    		Liverpool
    9Cesar AzpilicuetaChelsea
    10Simon FrancisBournemouth

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

    You would need a heart of stone not to be happy for Luke Shaw.

    He's in the running for the most unfortunate player of the last half-decade award, things have simply not gone to plan for him at Manchester United. On Friday night, though, something wonderful happened: He capped a rare start under Jose Mourinho with a goal—his first in senior football.

    Incredibly, that's not enough to secure top spot in the left-back section, as two others outperformed him. Jose Holebas assisted both goals as Watford beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 and contributed to a defensive performance that held the visitors to zero shots on target.

    Benjamin Mendy did exactly the same, only against a superior opponent in the shape of Arsenal, so he takes the top spot.

       

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Benjamin MendyManchester City
    2Jose HolebasWatford
    3Luke Shaw
    		Manchester United
    4Patrick van AanholtCrystal Palace
    5Andrew RobertsonLiverpool
    6Marcos AlonsoChelsea
    7Ben ChilwellLeicester City
    8Charlie DanielsBournemouth
    9Stephen WardBurnley
    10Ryan BertrandSouthampton

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Tony Marshall/Getty Images

    It looks like Eric Bailly has decided to start the 2018-19 season in the same way he did 2017-18: brilliantly. He was a mountain against Leicester, providing crucial blocks, clearances and last-man tackles.

    The only centre-back to best his performance at the weekend was Jan Vertonghen, whose display against Newcastle United included a goal, a faultless defensive showing and a clear influence in hauling Tottenham Hotspur over the line in a tough game.

    Elsewhere, the way Aymeric Laporte and John Stones melded as a partnership should have Nicolas Otamendi worried. 

        

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Jan Vertonghen
    		Tottenham Hotspur
    2Eric BaillyManchester United
    3Aymeric LaporteManchester City
    4John StonesManchester City 
    5James TarkowskiBurnley
    6Virgil van Dijk
    		Liverpool
    7Antonio RudigerChelsea
    8 Jannik Vestergaard Southampton
    9Harry MaguireLeicester City
    10Victor LindelofManchester United
    11Joe GomezLiverpool
    12Steve CookBournemouth
    13Ben MeeBurnley
    14David LuizChelsea
    15Davinson SanchezTottenham Hotspur
    16Wesley HoedtSouthampton
    17Christian KabaseleWatford
    18Nathan AkeBournemouth
    19Craig Cathcart Watford
    20Jack StephensSouthampton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    David Rogers/Getty Images

    Chelsea's first goal of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign was scored by N'Golo Kante—just as we all predicted. Seriously though, we didn't think the guy could get any better, but if Maurizio Sarri gets him scoring goals too, we're in for a real treat.

    His French compatriot, Paul Pogba, was also pretty impressive in his first appearance of the season, taking command in midfield for Manchester United and notching a cool penalty to give his side the lead.

    Ruben Neves marked his Premier League debut with a wondrous performance, scoring, assisting and generally bossing from midfield for Wolves.

    Liverpool's central midfield started off brightly, with Naby Keita impressing on his debut and James Milner reminding everyone how influential and effective he can be.

    If Bernardo Silva's appearance in the centre at the Emirates is anything to go by, he might have a big role to play in a slightly new position for champions Manchester City.

        

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Ruben NevesWolves
    2James MilnerLiverpool
    3N'Golo Kante
    		Chelsea
    4Naby Keita
    		Liverpool
    5Bernardo SilvaManchester City
    6Etienne Capoue Watford
    7Paul PogbaManchester United
    8JorginhoChelsea
    9Jean Michael Seri
    		Fulham
    10Georginio WijnaldumLiverpool
    11Ashley Westwood Burnley
    12Abdoulaye DoucoureWatford
    13Wilfred NdidiLeicester City
    14FernandinhoManchester City
    15Adrien SilvaLeicester City
    16Andreas PereiraManchester United
    17Eric Dier Tottenham Hotspur
    18 Luka Milivojevic Crystal Palace
    19Idrissa Gueye
    		Everton
    20Philip BillingHuddersfield Town

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    We missed this version of Richarlison; the one that scores for fun and terrorises defences. For Everton's sake, we hope this version sticks around a lot longer in royal blue than it did in yellow last term.

    Speaking of Watford, Roberto Pereyra stepped up quite brilliantly on Saturday, netting two goals against Brighton to gift his side three points. If he can stay fit, it will make head coach Javi Gracia's job a lot easier.

    Raheem Sterling has picked up where he left off before the FIFA World Cup, scoring Manchester City's first goal of the season in what is probably a sign of things to come.

        

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1RicharlisonEverton
    2Roberto Pereyra Watford
    3Sadio Mane
    		Liverpool
    4 Raheem SterlingManchester City
    5Ryan FraserBournemouth
    6Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur
    7WillianChelsea
    8Mohamed SalahLiverpool
    9Jeffrey SchluppCrystal Palace
    10PedroChelsea
    11James Maddison Leicester City
    12Demarai GrayLeicester City
    13Ricardo PereiraLeicester City
    14Juan MataManchester United
    15Will HughesWatford
    16Tom Cairney Fulham
    17Matt RitchieNewcastle United
    18 JB Gudmundsson Burnley
    19Diogo JotaWolves
    20Nathan RedmondSouthampton

Strikers

7 of 7

    James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

    Outstanding striking performances were fairly hard to come by on the opening weekend, with as few as three genuinely standing out. 

    Callum Wilson missed a penalty but did score and assist as Bournemouth beat Cardiff. His gaffe from 12 yards came before his eventual goal; fortunately, it didn't end up costing his side any points.

    Joselu and Wilfried Zaha both capped good performances of their own with goals, Roberto Firmino didn't find the net but was predictably instrumental for Liverpool, and Jamie Vardy looked extremely bright stepping off the bench for Leicester at Old Trafford.

       

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Callum WilsonBournemouth
    2Roberto Firmino 
    		Liverpool
    3Joselu
    		Newcastle United
    4Wilfried ZahaCrystal Palace
    5Raul JimenezWolves
    6Cenk Tosun Everton
    7Jamie Vardy
    		Leicester City
    8Bobby ReidCardiff City
    9Christian Benteke Crystal Palace
    10Andre GrayWatford

                          

    Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.