EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 1

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Welcome back, Premier League. Oh, how we missed you.

Manchester United's close-fought win over Leicester City kicked off a brilliant weekend of football which ended in an imperious Manchester City display against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

To help you chew all of the action over and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL 100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect the ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not. To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 minutes of the opening fixture.