Rogers Cup 2018: Simona Halep, Stefanos Tsitsipas Advance on Saturday

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The respective finals for the 2018 Rogers Cup will be set by the time all is said and done Saturday.

In the women's singles draw, top seed Simona Halep and No. 15 Ashleigh Barty faced off in the first of two semifinals. Sloane Stephens and Elina Svitolina will meet in the other semifinal, having split their previous two head-to-head matches.

The No. 1 seed remains alive in the men's singles draw as well, with Rafael Nadal taking on Karen Khachanov. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Kevin Anderson, eliminating the possibility of a rematch of the 2017 U.S. Open final.

Here's a recap of Saturday's action north of the border, with the full schedule available on the Rogers Cup's official website.

Results

Men's Singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 4 Kevin Anderson: 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(7)

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Karen Khachanov (Not before 8 p.m. ET)

Women's Singles

No. 1 Simona Halep def. No. 15 Ashleigh Barty: 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Sloane Stephens vs. No. 5 Elina Svitolina (Not before 6 p.m. ET)

Saturday Recap

No. 1 Simona Halep def. No. 15 Ashleigh Barty: 6-4, 6-1

Excellent serving was the key ingredient for Halep as she brushed Barty aside in straight sets.

The French Open champion won 76 percent of her first-service points and committed just one double fault over the course of the match.

Entering the match, Halep was critical of the tournament scheduling, citing her quick turnaround time between her quarterfinal win over Caroline Garcia on Friday evening and Saturday's semifinal.

"My opponent has already six hours at the hotel resting and I just finished the match and I'm doing now these things," she said of her press conference with reporters, per the Canadian Press (via Sportsnet). "I'm going to go on court and I will try to give my best. I have nothing to lose. It's a semifinal. So I just go there and I try to play."

If Halep was suffering from any lingering fatigue, it wasn't apparent based on the way in which she efficiently dispatched Barty in the second set after a back-and-forth opening frame.

This point from the third game of the second set was the moment in which a victory felt imminent for Halep. Down 0-2 on serve, Barty appeared to have the point won with a drop shot that hit off the top of the net. Instead, Halep chased down the ball and put Barty away two shots later with an overhead volley:

Now that she's through to the final, Halep can potentially gain a measure of revenge in Sunday's final pending the result of the second semifinal. Svitolina defeated her in straight seats in the semifinals of the 2017 Rogers Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 4 Kevin Anderson: 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(7)

Tsitsipas outlasted Anderson in a three-set thriller, his second straight victory over the 6'8" South African.

The margins for this match were always going to be slim. According to the ATP World Tour's official site, Tsitsipas ranks 45th in return rating (136.0), and Anderson is all the way down in 71st (127.3).

Sure enough, Tsitsipas won 74 percent of his first-service points and 64 percent of his second-service points, compared to 83 percent and 65 percent, respectively for Anderson. They also combined for 17 aces.

Twice in the third set Tsitsipas needed to hold serve to avoid losing the match. In those two games, Anderson won three combined points.

Both players struggled mightily on serve, though, to begin the third-set tiebreaker. The returning player captured each of the first four points.

Much like in the third set, Anderson had an opportunity to put Tsitsipas away. He led 7-6 before turning serve over to his opponent. Tsitsipas held firm on the next two points, and Anderson hit a backhand too long on what was Tsitsipas' third match point:

ATPWorldTour.com noted Tsitsipas, 19, is the youngest player to reel off four wins over top-10 opponents at the same tour event.