EPL Table: Saturday Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Chelsea made a statement in manager Maurizio Sarri's Premier League debut, moving to the top of the table after a resounding 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues weren't the only big winners from the first Saturday of the 2018/19 season, as Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth also enjoyed victories.

It means there are some unfamiliar names in the top half of the table, while newly promoted sides Cardiff City, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers endured more difficult introductions to a higher level:

Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Everton

Standings

Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points

1. Chelsea: 1, +3, 3

2. Bournemouth: 1,+2, 3

3. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3

4. Watford: 1, +2, 3

5. Manchester United: 1, +1, 3

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 1, +1, 3

7. Everton: 1, 0, 1

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1, 0, 1

9. Arsenal: 0, 0, 0

10. Burnley: 0, 0, 0

11. Liverpool: 0, 0, 0

12. Manchester City: 0, 0, 0

13. Southampton: 0, 0, 0

14. West Ham United: 0, 0, 0

15. Leicester City: 1, -1, 0

16. Newcastle United: 1, -1, 0

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1, -2, 0

18. Cardiff City: 1, -2, 0

19. Fulham: 1, -2, 0

20. Huddersfield Town: 1, -3, 0

Full standings available on the Premier League's official website.

Chelsea had an impressive engine room to thank for an eye-catching first win. N'Golo Kante and summer import Jorginho both dominated in central areas, controlling possession, breaking up play and even getting on the scoresheet.

For Kante, the goal was a rare one:

By contrast, Jorginho showed he hasn't lost his knack from 12 yards after arriving from Sarri's former club Napoli:

Pedro rounded out the scoring as Chelsea turned on the style to lay down an early marker in the burgeoning season. Sarri has the talent at his disposal to restore the Blues as serious title contenders following last season's inconsistency under Antonio Conte.

It will be a far different story for Huddersfield, who already prop up the table thanks largely to a lack of cutting edge up top.

Newcastle joined Huddersfield in suffering defeat, but they can at least take solace in pushing a talented Tottenham team. The Magpies fell behind to a Jan Vertonghen goal after just eight minutes, but they swiftly proved their resolve by drawing level through Joselu within three minutes.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they didn't enjoy parity for long, as Dele Alli restored Spurs' advantage seven minutes later.

Newcastle kept the pressure on, forcing Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into action more than once. Even so, a resolute defensive effort, led by Vertonghen and fellow centre-back Davinson Sanchez, protected the three points for the north Londoners.

A winning start is perfect tonic for Spurs, who baffled many by not making a signing during the summer transfer window. On this evidence, manager Mauricio Pochettino's familiar group still contains enough quality to contend.

Fulham hoped adding new faces would yield instant results in the Premier League, but Crystal Palace left Craven Cottage with all three points.

The Eagles' hero was goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy, who made a string of fine saves. His efforts let ex-Cottagers boss Roy Hodgson's counter-attacking plan work to perfection.

Palace struck twice on the break, courtesy of Jeffrey Schlupp and attacking talisman Wilfried Zaha. Their goals meant unhappy Fulham debuts for Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andre Schurrle and Calum Chambers.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As The Telegraph's Sam Dean put it, the big-spending Cottagers were given "the most sudden of reality checks":

"Were Fulham too aggressive? Did their enthusiastic approach leave them over-exposed? The response may be that this is the style that brought them back to the big time after four years away, so it would be foolish to change now. But to see how Palace repeatedly drew them out and then stung them on the break was to see how tough this season will be for Fulham, no matter the size of their transfer budget."

Cardiff were also handed a lesson of sorts by enterprising Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries played quickly and incisively to create a host of chances.

Ryan Fraser took the best of them on 24 minutes, but it wasn't until stoppage time that Callum Wilson made the points safe. Bournemouth more than merited the 2-0 scoreline as Cardiff manager Neil Warnock received an ominous warning about the challenges ahead.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Similar challenges could await a Brighton side that was tame in forward areas against Watford. The Hornets were anything but when chances came their way, as Roberto Pereyra bagged a brace to get manager Javi Gracia's men off to a great start.

Wolves enjoyed the best start of the three promoted sides despite not being able to beat 10-man Everton at Molineux. An incident-packed contest saw Toffees centre-back Phil Jagielka sent off four minutes before the break after he brought down Diogo Jota.

Ruben Neves swept the resulting free-kick in to equalise Richarlison's opener. The latter restored Everton's lead on 67 minutes, only for Neves to turn provider and tee up Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez to equalise 10 minutes from time.

Attention will now turn to champions Manchester City, who face new-look Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners will be without Arsene Wenger in the dugout for the first time in 22 years, as Unai Emery takes charge for the first time in a competitive match.

City's biggest challengers could well be Liverpool, who will be in action against much-changed West Ham United at Anfield earlier in the day. Southampton will host Burnley in Sunday's other game as an eventful first week draws to a close.