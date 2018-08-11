Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Says Douglas Luiz's Work Permit Denial 'Stupid'

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has criticised the decision not to hand Douglas Luiz a work permit, calling it "stupid" and questioning the timing of the announcement.

As the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler reported, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was frustrated the decision was made hours before the Premier League's transfer window closed:

"I would have preferred it if it wasn't announced yesterday. If they decide the rules are the rules, let me know 15 days ago and maybe we can decide what we can do.

"But one day before and you decide he can't play because, I don't know, he's not tall enough, doesn't play enough games in the past or something like that.

"It's so difficult for me to understand. The manager of Brazil (Tite) and myself know more than the guys who decide he is not able to play. It is stupid to say he won't play."

Goal's Sam Lee shared video footage:

Douglas joined the Citizens last summer but spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Girona, where he was mostly a bench option. The 20-year-old returned to the Etihad Stadium this summer, and he was expected to fill a similar role for the Sky Blues.

Earlier this month, Guardiola talked about a lack of midfield options, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News. Douglas presented a possible solution for cup matches and perhaps more if his development went as planned.

The lack of permit means those plans are now dead, however, and as the decision was made close to the window's closure on Tuesday, the Sky Blues couldn't bring in an alternative. Per Robson, Guardiola has suggested using John Stones in a makeshift midfield role instead, but that's far from ideal.

According to the Independent's Mark Critchley (via Ed Malyon), both City and Tite tried hard to sway the decision:

As explained on the Premier League's official website, most non-EU players who obtain a work permit do so via a points-based system. As Douglas is not a full Brazil international and his transfer fee was just £10.7 million, he had to apply via the FA Exceptions Panel.