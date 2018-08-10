Derrius Guice Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was initially diagnosed with a sprained MCL after he was forced to leave Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots with an unspecified knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Guice will undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis.

Following Thursday's 26-17 loss, Guice told reporters he "felt good" and downplayed the severity of the injury.

"At the back end of the play, when I was stiff-arming [a defender], my feet just kind of planted weirdly on the turf and my knee just hyperextended a little bit," he said, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "It's fine."

Prior to leaving the field, the LSU product picked up six carries for 19 yards. He also had a 34-yard run called back because of a penalty. Incidentally, that was the same play on which the injury occurred.



"We tried to get it going for him and he popped a long run and unfortunately I think he's got a leg thing that got caught up in the turf," head coach Jay Gruden said, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "It's just one of those unlucky plays that unfortunately happens to all players from time to time. So hopefully it's nothing, but if it is I'm sure Derrius will rehab it and get himself back."